The intriguing sign that shows King Charles isn’t streamlining the Royal Family just yet

There’s an intriguing sign that shows King Charles isn’t streamlining the Royal Family just yet, despite speculation.

It’s been speculated that His Majesty could be looking to gradually reduce the amount of working royals and invitations extended to “minor” royals.

Lady Gabriella Windsor represented Prince William on January 16 perhaps suggesting the extended Royal Family is still very important to the King’s reign.

Even before King Charles ascended the throne speculation had arisen over potential changes he might want to make to the structure of the monarchy and number of working royals. Whilst those higher up in the royal line of succession are more well-known, several of the late Queen’s cousins have also played a huge part over the years. But it has been suggested that His Majesty was hoping to streamline things, with “fewer invitations” extended to “minor members” of the family, as per The Telegraph (opens in new tab) last year.

A source also claimed to the publication that, “You won’t see the balcony filled with publicly-funded members of the Royal family any more”. Nevertheless, there’s been an intriguing sign that shows King Charles isn’t streamlining the Royal Family yet as his second cousin took on an important role.

On January 16, Lady Gabriella Windsor (also known since her marriage as Lady Gabriella Kingston) attended the funeral of King Constantine of Greece. She is understood to have gone on behalf of Prince William and both were godchildren of King Constantine, who was also a second cousin to King Charles.

Lady Gabriella wasn’t the only British royal to attend as Princess Anne undertook this major appearance too, though she was the only member of the extended Royal Family to travel over for the service. She's the only daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, the late Queen’s first cousin. She appeared alongside the wider family to pay her respects to Her Majesty at her funeral in September 2022 and was pictured over her Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The decision for her to represent the Prince of Wales in Greece could be seen as very significant. As a representative of the future King, Lady Gabriella - who is not a working royal - took a hugely prestigious place for this appearance.

Her attendance could perhaps have shown that the late Queen’s cousins and their families are still highly valued members of the Royal Family that continue to play an important part in King Charles’ reign.

Lady Gabriella’s uncle the Duke of Kent is a working royal and has been frequently seen at major royal occasions and at engagements for decades. And whilst not paid to do so, Lady Gabriella’s parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent often represented the Queen as well as undertaking public duties and having patronages.

Meanwhile, during King Charles’ reign the Queen’s other cousins, the Duke of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra (Lady Gabriella's aunt) have also continued carrying out engagements as working royals. Lady Gabriella’s recent appearance could be seen to have highlighted the King’s extended family, including those who are working royals, remain incredibly important to him and his reign despite the streamlining speculation.