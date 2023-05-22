The important reason behind George, Charlotte, and Louis' school uniform rule shake-up

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's school uniforms were given a special shake-up last week – and there was a very important reason for it.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's school uniforms got a mini-makeover last Thursday, it has been revealed.

The shake-up was just one of many initiatives adopted by the Lambrook School to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis enjoyed a break from their school's strict uniform rules last week in honor of a very important cause.

The Prince and Princess of Wales famously enrolled their three children in the Lambrook School in Windsor in September, after making the big move to Adelaide Cottage from Kensington Palace last summer. The prestigious academy boasts a plethora of stand-of-the-art facilities, including a 9-hole golf course, a swimming pool, and even an animal farm called The Orchard.

Like many private schools in the UK, Lambrook also has a strict uniform policy.

In winter, boys are required to wear a long-sleeved blue or green check shirt, navy cord trew trousers, and a navy pullover, while girls must wear a checked blouse with a peter pan collar and a tartan tunic. George, Charlotte, and Louis' uniform rules change again in the summer season when boys are allowed to wear a short-sleeved shirt with Bermuda shorts and girls are expected to wear a gingham dress. All items must also be name taped to help prevent mix-ups.

(Image credit: Getty)

A rare exception to Lambrook's uniform rules was made last week, however, to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week.

As part of the 'Wear it Green' campaign, pupils were encouraged to add something green to their uniforms on Thursday to 'recognize and promote positive mental health.' It isn't known how George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and five-year-old Louis upgraded their uniforms, but with Kate being the style icon that she is, you can bet their ensembles didn't disappoint.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George at their old school in London (Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Other activities held at Lambrook during Mental Health Awareness Week included lessons outdoors and discussions on handling anxiety.

"We are keen for our children to have the necessary toolkits which they can identify and use when things are difficult. This will equip them for life not just while in school, but in their future lives," the school's Head of Wellbeing said in a statement for the academy's official website.

Kate Middleton also rocked green to mark the national campaign last week, showing up to the Anna Freud Centre in London wearing a £2,790 Suzannah London emerald dress. The nature-themed color is commonly associated with mental health awareness because of its connotations with new beginnings and growth.