The important eye-contact rule Kate Middleton 'never' breaks on royal walkabouts revealed

Kate Middleton 'mirrors' the Queen by always following an important rule during royal walkabouts and other public engagements, according to royal insiders.

The Princess of Wales carries out hundreds of engagements on behalf of the Royal Family every year.

Kate Middleton has always followed one rule on her royal walkabouts, having learned just of its importance from the late Queen Elizabeth II's successful 70-year-long reign.

The Princess of Wales must take part in a wide range of public and charity engagements as part of her service to the Crown, many of which involve greeting large crowds and holding conversations with people from all different backgrounds.

The 41-year-old is usually shadowed by a press pack during these appearances, who will document her every move to be splashed across countless print and online publications. It's undoubtedly a lot of pressure, but according to royal insiders, Kate has found a clever way of managing the scrutiny.

"If you believe the attention is for you personally," Gyles Brandreth writes in his book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, "you’re going to end up in trouble."

The royal author goes on to explain that the "attention" from the public "is for your role, what you do, what you’re supporting."

"It isn’t for you as an individual," Gyles adds. "You are not a celebrity. You are representing the Royal Family. That’s all."

The Queen embodied this ethos by always making eye contact with individuals, rather than the camera, during all of her public engagements.

"The Queen never looks at the camera. Never. Look at who you’re talking to. Look at what you’ve come to see."

It appears Kate Middleton also abides by Her Majesty's rule about cameras, ensuring she prioritizes the public over the spotlight when she steps out on behalf of the Royal Family.

"I have been on walkabouts with the Duchess of Cambridge. She does not look at the camera," Gyles reveals. "Whenever she is interviewed, Catherine talks about the matter in hand, never about herself."

In the 2021 Channel 5 documentary, Kate: Our Queen in Waiting, narrator David Riley agreed with this description of the Princess of Wales.

"Kate’s stoical attitude towards the press mirrors that of the Queen herself. It’s felt by many to be the appropriate royal response," he said.