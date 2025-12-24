Not convinced by Brussels sprouts? This is how the Royal Family elevates the Christmas dinner staple

Some people love plain sprouts, but the royals like to jazz things up for Christmas Day with a luxurious festive addition

Jack Slater's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
in News
Queen Camilla, King Charles III and other royals attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022
(Image credit: Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Brussels sprouts are always going to divide the crowd. Some people couldn't imagine Christmas dinner without them and others loath them, though everyone surely has to at least agree that they're a classic part of a traditional Christmas dinner. Because of this, it's no surprise that the Royal Family tuck into this vegetable on Christmas Day.

They are, after all, all about upholding classic traditions and yet even the royals apparently like to switch things up with their sprouts. Their way of serving them might convince even hard-core sprout haters to consider giving them another go.

Close-up of raw brussels sprouts in a white bowl, Lafayette, California, November 16, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Cooking and the Crown: Royal recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III by Tom Parker Bowles | £24.95/$17.28 (was £30/$35 at Amazon

Cooking and the Crown: Royal recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III by Tom Parker Bowles | £24.95/$17.28 (was £30/$35 at Amazon

Written by Tom Parker Bowles, son of Queen Camilla, this book takes readers on a journey back through time, revealing the royals' culinary history. It includes royal recipes for all seasons and each chapter is accompanied by tales of royal kitchens, chefs and food traditions.

View Deal

Speaking to the BBC, he previously shared that the family would sit down to "roast turkey and all the trimmings" which often included "homemade sage and onion stuffing [and] Brussels sprouts with bacon and chestnuts".

The best part about this simple recipe is that the bacon and chestnuts can be fried up to 6 hours ahead, and then fried again for one to two minutes before adding alongside the freshly cooked sprouts. This royal recipe might have you and your guests fighting over the sprouts for a change - which could come with plenty of benefits.

Sprouts are packed full of protein, Vitamin C and Vitamin K. Putting a twist on a festive classic like this is also a way to keep flavours fresh and menus exciting.

Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, King Charles walking around Sandringham on Christmas Day, 2024

(Image credit:  OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Chestnuts are also very Christmassy, so adding them to sprouts feels appropriate and also isn't so huge of a change that the vegetables would no longer go with your roast turkey. The Royal Family eat a classic Christmas dinner of turkey with all the trimmings and aside from sprouts, they're served carrots, roasted parsnips, roast and mashed potatoes, stuffing, bread sauce and cranberry sauce.

That's not all they tuck into on 25th December either. According to Darren, the royals "would start with a full cooked breakfast on Christmas Day" and "later in the day there would be afternoon tea". This "always included a chocolate Yule log, a Christmas cake made by the chefs in the kitchen and a selection of chocolatey pastries".

Jack Slater
Jack Slater
Freelance writer

Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.


Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.