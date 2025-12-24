Not convinced by Brussels sprouts? This is how the Royal Family elevates the Christmas dinner staple

Brussels sprouts are always going to divide the crowd. Some people couldn't imagine Christmas dinner without them and others loath them, though everyone surely has to at least agree that they're a classic part of a traditional Christmas dinner. Because of this, it's no surprise that the Royal Family tuck into this vegetable on Christmas Day.

They are, after all, all about upholding classic traditions and yet even the royals apparently like to switch things up with their sprouts. Their way of serving them might convince even hard-core sprout haters to consider giving them another go.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has explained how he cooked brussels sprouts at Sandringham House when he was working for the royals. Instead of eating them plain, the royals enjoy sprouts with bacon and chestnuts.

Speaking to the BBC, he previously shared that the family would sit down to "roast turkey and all the trimmings" which often included "homemade sage and onion stuffing [and] Brussels sprouts with bacon and chestnuts".

The best part about this simple recipe is that the bacon and chestnuts can be fried up to 6 hours ahead, and then fried again for one to two minutes before adding alongside the freshly cooked sprouts. This royal recipe might have you and your guests fighting over the sprouts for a change - which could come with plenty of benefits.

Sprouts are packed full of protein, Vitamin C and Vitamin K. Putting a twist on a festive classic like this is also a way to keep flavours fresh and menus exciting.

Chestnuts are also very Christmassy, so adding them to sprouts feels appropriate and also isn't so huge of a change that the vegetables would no longer go with your roast turkey. The Royal Family eat a classic Christmas dinner of turkey with all the trimmings and aside from sprouts, they're served carrots, roasted parsnips, roast and mashed potatoes, stuffing, bread sauce and cranberry sauce.

That's not all they tuck into on 25th December either. According to Darren, the royals "would start with a full cooked breakfast on Christmas Day" and "later in the day there would be afternoon tea". This "always included a chocolate Yule log, a Christmas cake made by the chefs in the kitchen and a selection of chocolatey pastries".