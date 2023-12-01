Royal expert says this member of the royal family is ‘almost certainly’ next to release a tell-all memoir
According to a royal expert, 'Spare' could be moving into the background
A royal expert just predicted that Meghan Markle could be next to release a tell-all memoir about the royal family.
Bombshell royal books are a dime a dozen nowadays - with Omid Scobie's new controversial tell-all Endgame out, people have been speculating about royal gossip even more than before in recent days. However, according to royal expert and author of The King Christopher Andersen, there could be another member of the royal family set to release a book next - and he predicts it's Meghan Markle.
In an interview Christopher gave with Fox News, he predicted that, following Prince Harry's Spare, Meghan Markle is "almost certainly" next to release a book.
"There is plenty more for Harry to tell," Christopher said, beginning to explain his reasoning as to why he thinks Meghan could be next to release a memoir.
"For starters, I reported in my books ‘Brothers and Wives’ and ‘The King’ that it was Charles whose rather benign remarks about what a child of Harry's and [his wife] Meghan's might look like sparked charges of racism within the royal family," Christopher continued.
He then addressed a topic that has been buzzing about the internet recently, especially after the bombshell claims exposed about racism in the Palace in Omid Scobie's Endgame. "But Harry has thus far refused to elaborate on this episode, which leads me to believe there may have been other examples of racism inside palace walls that he may not be willing to share," he said.
Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival by Omid Scobie, £11 at Amazon
Omid Scobie's Endgame delves into the world of the Royal Family, analysing what they must do to survive and exploring their current state. He focuses on the King, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and shares shocking revelations.
He explained how he believes, even after releasing his memoir, he still believes that Harry has a lot to say, recalling how even Harry said that he could have split the material into two separate books.
"There is much for Harry to reveal about what has been going on behind the scenes since his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died and his father became king," Christopher explained. "And let's not forget that the Sussexes' adventures in the U.S. - their efforts at establishing their own global brand, coping with the pressures, having to deal with the opprobrium that has been heaped upon them - all of this is fairly rich material for any writer."
He said that, because of this, any published would be "eager" to help Meghan Markle publish a memoir, hoping that she could give as revealing of a story as Prince Harry did. "Her autobiography will almost certainly be up next, and we'll have to wait and see if she can be as candid as Harry was," Christopher said of Meghan, adding that he believes her to be "chomping at the bit to, as they say, ‘set the record straight.'"
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
