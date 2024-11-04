Queen Mary's velvet trousers, padded gilet and statement hat took winter layering to the chicest level

We're loving Queen Mary’s winter style this season, with her latest cosy look of velvet trousers paired with a waterproof gilet proving that practical outfits can still be oh-so stylish.

As much as we're looking forward to winter with all of the Christmas cheer and fun festive party outfits it brings with it, it's true that we're slightly dreading the freezing temperatures and wet, windy weather too.

But Queen Mary's latest outfit has us, if not looking forward to, then at least feeling prepared for the chilly season to finally hit, with her outdoorsy-chic look being the perfect mix of practical and sophisticated.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Queen Mary's Look

Mango Velvet Wideleg Trousers £29.99 at Mango Dressed up with kitten heels, a striking blouse and a timeless designer handbag, or kept casual with a pair of comfortable boots and a cosy knitted jumper, these velvet trousers from Mango are a wearable basic that can stand in for jeans or leggings to give a more sophisticated feel to any outfit. Saint Tropez Mila Roll Neck Jumper £34.99 at John Lewis This stunning and simple jumper is a great staple piece to have on hand throughout the cooler months, with it working great on its own for a casual 'jeans and jumper' look finished off with a pair of suede boots, while it also works brilliantly as a layering piece to add some extra warmth to any outfit you put together. Zara Women's Collection Quilted Gilet £59.99 at Zara Made from eco-friendly lyocell yarn, a fabric with properties similar to cotton with a luxe and soft feel as well as added warmth, this quilted gilet from Zara is a great layering piece for winter. The funnel neck, patch pockets and covered zip keep you cosy and warm, while the adjustable drawstring hem always you to create any silhouette you desire. M&S Single Breasted Longline Tailored Coat £69 at M&S Boasting a comfortable, flattering and versatile regular fit, with a longline hem to keep you extra warm, this tailored coat from M&S is a staple you'll find yourself throwing on over any and every outfit this season. Shoppers are raving about it online, with many complimenting its 'smart' look and 'very warm' fabric. Crew Clothing Lightweight Hooded Gilet £69 at John Lewis Balancing practicality with style, this gilet is cushioned with a feather-free filling for warmth that also gives the style a lovely ribbed look. Two handy pockets keep your hands protected while the lightweight design means it can be easily packed away - and there's a detachable hood that makes this a super practical choice for the unpredictable winter weather. Borges & Scott Hardy Lightweight Wide Brim Fedora £51.95 at Amazon Grey fedora hats are available to buy in a multitude of places, but this one by Borges & Scott is a standout purchase for the winter months. Why? Firstly because it's made from 100% wool, giving the style a luxe look and feel while also keeping you super warm in the cold. But it is also an incredibly practical accessory as it is water resistant too, which is perfect for the unpredictable weather of winter.

Stepping out in Dyrehaven, Denmark on 3 November alongside her family, Queen Mary looked stunning in a pair of straight-leg velvet trousers, a turtle neck jumper and pair of sleek heeled boots.

But it was her addition of a warm gilet underneath her tailored coat that really caught our eye, with the practical winter capsule wardrobe staple working surprisingly well alongside the elegant look.

The base of Mary's outfit is one that's simple to recreate, with the royal using a few clever tricks to take her basic wardrobe pieces to the next level for a more sophisticated style. For one, instead of opting for more formal suit trousers or casual jeans, Mary added a lovely splash of texture into her outfit with her soft velvet trousers, with the structured fabric blending formal with casual for an elevated everyday look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

More than just being a winter-ready fabric for the warmth it offers and the festive feel it always brings, the thicker fabric of velvet creates a flattering structured look, especially with a straight-leg silhouette like that of Mary's trousers.

Mary added a thick turtle neck jumper to the look and layered a grey waterproof gilet over the top. We love the juxtaposition of the luxe velvet with the more practical waterproof fabric of the gilet and the quilted texture, longline fit and warm high neck of the piece created a lovely sleek silhouette as well as adding some serious warmth.

Adding yet another layer, Mary's flattering winter coat is a staple piece for the season with the royal proving that while we may think that flowing tailored jackets like hers work well with formal looks of midi dresses and heels, they look equally good - if not better - when used to elevate practical outfits like this.

And who could ignore her hat? The beautiful felt piece tied in perfectly with her grey gilet, leaning into the almost monochrome, greyscale outfit she'd put together with its muted tone and black trim detail.