Queen Mary’s red trousers and beige trench coat combination perfectly balances neutrals with colour for an elevated casual look - her cosy wool scarf is a winter must-have

Queen Mary's latest look is a masterclass in adding colour to autumn outfits, with the royal styling a striking pair of red trousers with a practical and stylish beige trench coat.

Each year as autumn rolls around, we tend to lean towards deeper colour palettes and more neutral tones to reflect the drearier weather we experience through the season.

And while these deep-toned autumn capsule wardrobes are stunning, Queen Mary has reminded us that incorporating bright pops of colour into our cool-weather outfits can really elevate our style and create a more fun and chic look.

Queen Mary wearing red trousers, beige trench coat and thick black scarf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stepping out at the Danevirke Museum during her and King Frederik's trip to Germany on 22 October, Mary put together a brilliantly eye-catching look with a pair of striking red suit trousers.

The rose-red colour likely paid homage to the red in the Danish flag, with Mary often showing her love for Denmark through her wardrobe. We love the bright tone, which gave her classic suit trousers a fun update and stood out beautifully against the grey autumn sky.

But while Mary's trousers were bright and bold, the rest of her outfit boasted only neutral shades. She paired the trousers with a practical beige trench coat, with the knee-length jacket tied securely at her waist with a tie-belt that nipped in her waist and created a flattering and sophisticated silhouette - it's really a masterclass in how to style a trench coat.

Her black accessories grounded the outfit, with Mary opting for a pair of black Chelsea-style ankle boots and a matching black scarf. The thick, woollen scarf looked impossibly cosy, with Mary wrapping it tightly around her neck to battle the chill.

For jewellery, she added a pair of simple gold earrings with diamanté details, bringing a subtle hint of shine into the look.

We caught a quick glimpse of Mary's patterned shirt which she wore under her coat, but we think this outfit would look great with either a black turtle neck long-sleeve top or a black knitted jumper to give it a casual-chic feel as opposed to a more formal-feeling suit trousers and shirt combo.

