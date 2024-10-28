Queen Mary’s red trousers and beige trench coat combination perfectly balances neutrals with colour for an elevated casual look - her cosy wool scarf is a winter must-have
Queen Mary of Denmark stepped out in a beautiful autumn outfit
Queen Mary's latest look is a masterclass in adding colour to autumn outfits, with the royal styling a striking pair of red trousers with a practical and stylish beige trench coat.
Each year as autumn rolls around, we tend to lean towards deeper colour palettes and more neutral tones to reflect the drearier weather we experience through the season.
And while these deep-toned autumn capsule wardrobes are stunning, Queen Mary has reminded us that incorporating bright pops of colour into our cool-weather outfits can really elevate our style and create a more fun and chic look.
Shop Queen Mary's Look
A bright a bold addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe, this pair of structured suit trousers are super striking and sophisticated. Style like Queen Mary for an elevated casual look, or keep things comfortable with some white trainers and a cosy knitted jumper.
With a longline cut, lapel collar, and adjustable belt, this Mango trench coat is a great piece to recreate Mary's style with. The addition of adjustable straps on the arm cuffs gives the coat a really elevated feel, with the storm flaps and water-repellent cotton fabric making sure you stay dry in style.
This simple, long and narrow scarf is the perfect accessory to add to any autumn or winter outfit for an extra cosy layer. "The perfect black scarf," one reviewer wrote. "[It's] Not bulky or too long. It's comfortable to wear and it's not scratchy."
A staple autumnal boot, these Chelsea ankle boots from M&S feature an easy pull-on design, with a sleek silhouette and low flatform heel. Beyond looking chic, these boots are also super practical with Insolia Flex technology keeping you comfortable while antibacterial Freshfeet foam padding helps to reduce odours.
This luxurious winter scarf is made from 100% warming and cosy cashmere that's also 100% Sustainable Fibre Alliance certified. The long and thick design makes for the perfect autumnal layer, keeping the wind off the back of your neck and creating a cosy-chic look too.
Made from sleek high-quality leather, these boots are durable as well as stylish so will last autumn after autumn. Their simple, slip on Chelsea design is updated by the addition of a silver front zip fastening and exaggerated cleated sole which gives you a subtle lift and creates a more statement look.
Stepping out at the Danevirke Museum during her and King Frederik's trip to Germany on 22 October, Mary put together a brilliantly eye-catching look with a pair of striking red suit trousers.
The rose-red colour likely paid homage to the red in the Danish flag, with Mary often showing her love for Denmark through her wardrobe. We love the bright tone, which gave her classic suit trousers a fun update and stood out beautifully against the grey autumn sky.
But while Mary's trousers were bright and bold, the rest of her outfit boasted only neutral shades. She paired the trousers with a practical beige trench coat, with the knee-length jacket tied securely at her waist with a tie-belt that nipped in her waist and created a flattering and sophisticated silhouette - it's really a masterclass in how to style a trench coat.
Her black accessories grounded the outfit, with Mary opting for a pair of black Chelsea-style ankle boots and a matching black scarf. The thick, woollen scarf looked impossibly cosy, with Mary wrapping it tightly around her neck to battle the chill.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
For jewellery, she added a pair of simple gold earrings with diamanté details, bringing a subtle hint of shine into the look.
We caught a quick glimpse of Mary's patterned shirt which she wore under her coat, but we think this outfit would look great with either a black turtle neck long-sleeve top or a black knitted jumper to give it a casual-chic feel as opposed to a more formal-feeling suit trousers and shirt combo.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
I've finally found my perfect pan - it's non-toxic, 300% stronger than stainless steel, and inspired by the lotus flower
I've been cooking with the Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro for three months to find out whether it's one of the best stainless steel pans on the market.
By Laura Honey Published
-
Not sure what to get your friends for Christmas? Here's what we're buying our pals this year
And maybe a couple of bits for ourselves too
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Not sure what to get your friends for Christmas? Here's what we're buying our pals this year
And maybe a couple of bits for ourselves too
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Kate Middleton proved snuggly can still be stylish in her baseball cap, padded jacket and pretty pink Fair Isle jumper look
The Princess of Wales once went to the beach in the most cosy yet chic outfit and her style combination has given us plenty of inspiration
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton proved pumpkin orange is far more wearable than you think - her cosy coat has us excited to wear the shade more this season
Pippa Middleton gave a masterclass in how to style bold colours back in 2012 when she wore a pumpkin orange coat in London
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne was the epitome of cosy elegance in snowy white coat and suede knee high boots for family outing
The Princess Royal wore a beautiful white coat and tan suede boots on Christmas Day last year and showed how timeless these pieces are
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Queen Mary's cosy coats were a masterclass in styling sophisticated winter wear
Kate Middleton and Queen Mary's winter wardrobes are unrivalled - and they looked incredible when they came together as a duo
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton’s cosy turtleneck, wide-leg trousers and long coat made navy and camel one of our favourite colour combinations
The Princess of Wales stepped out in 2023 wearing a navy outfit layered with a camel coat and the contrast was sensationally striking
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne looked so cosy-chic in her classic camel coat, mid-calf boots and sentimental scarf
The Princess Royal went for her signature timeless style as she enjoyed a day at the races - and her scarf was reportedly a sweet gift
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Exclusive: Kate Garraway on spending her first Christmas without Derek and her determination to make it special - as she vows to create new treasured memories
In our exclusive interview, Kate Garraway opened up about preparing for her first Christmas since the loss of her husband, Derek, and the special moments she'll be remembering
By Caitlin Elliott Published