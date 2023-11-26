Queen Letizia’s ultra chic leather trench jacket is 90s inspired perfection - and we've got all the details

There’s so much to love about Queen Letizia’s latest look – and we don’t know where to start!

From the elegant ensemble – giving a royal take on college-campus chic – to the streak of silver in her hair, the Spanish royal looked effortlessly cool.

Spain’s popular queen was seen wearing a gorgeous black leather trench coat – and we’ve got all the details. Letizia was rocking the Berlin style from Lottusse, a Spanish brand which dates back to 1877.

The timeless trench coat is crafted from soft merino lamb leather and features welt pockets, a snap and belt fastening and a smart shirt collar.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The coat reached Queen Letizia’s knees and she styled the classic 90s piece with a pair of wide-leg brown trousers from Pomandere in a small check.

Keeping it low-key and professional, Letizia’s outfit was completed with a tight, black high neck top – very similar to a style we saw on Kate Middleton as she spread some Christmas cheer earlier in the week.

Berlin Black Lamb Trench Coat, Lottusse £2,032 The Berlin collection represents the brand's take on neo tailoring – bringing old-fashioned craftsmanship and attention to detail into modern fashion. Queen Letizia perfectly captured this look with classic pieces paired with modern accessories, like a checked trouser and loafers.

Some fans have already compared this super 90s look to the kind of outfits Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox would wear in earlier seasons of Friends – and we can totally see it!

Queen Letizia’s accessories included the Nina Ricci Marche handbag that had a snakeskin flap. Her choice of footwear was more daring than we’ve come to expect – and we love how the Queen is keeping up with different trends and styles.

Letizia sported a pair of chunky black loafers with an oversized gold chain from Martinelli. It’s understood that she hasn’t been seen wearing these before.

Blunt Chunky Sole Loafer, Martinelli £145 Queen Letizia mixed up her usual traditional style with these chunky loafers. They are a great pair which capture the modern style of oversized shapes, but still has a touch of classic with the gold buckle and patent black.

With her hair swept down in relaxed waves, Queen Letizia’s 18-carat rose gold hoops with diamonds sparkled in the light. They are from brand Shewel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And speaking of the Queen’s hair, there were streaks of grey standing out among her trademark dark locks, and we love that she’s embracing the grey.

Letizia’s appearance came as she stepped out for a journalism event – and now the classic trench coat makes sense. Was she channelling the old school reporter look?

Letizia is the honorary president of the group, and takes a keen interest in the areas discussed.

Prior to becoming the Queen of Spain, Letizia was a journalist, working for institutions including CNN+ and Televisión Española.

Topics at this year’s event included stopping misinformation and the use of language by the different agents in response to climate change.