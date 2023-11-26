Queen Letizia’s ultra chic leather trench jacket is 90s inspired perfection - and we've got all the details
Queen Letizia looked chic and relaxed as she attended a seminar on journalism
There’s so much to love about Queen Letizia’s latest look – and we don’t know where to start!
From the elegant ensemble – giving a royal take on college-campus chic – to the streak of silver in her hair, the Spanish royal looked effortlessly cool.
Spain’s popular queen was seen wearing a gorgeous black leather trench coat – and we’ve got all the details. Letizia was rocking the Berlin style from Lottusse, a Spanish brand which dates back to 1877.
The timeless trench coat is crafted from soft merino lamb leather and features welt pockets, a snap and belt fastening and a smart shirt collar.
The coat reached Queen Letizia’s knees and she styled the classic 90s piece with a pair of wide-leg brown trousers from Pomandere in a small check.
Keeping it low-key and professional, Letizia’s outfit was completed with a tight, black high neck top – very similar to a style we saw on Kate Middleton as she spread some Christmas cheer earlier in the week.
Berlin Black Lamb Trench Coat, Lottusse £2,032
The Berlin collection represents the brand's take on neo tailoring – bringing old-fashioned craftsmanship and attention to detail into modern fashion. Queen Letizia perfectly captured this look with classic pieces paired with modern accessories, like a checked trouser and loafers.
Some fans have already compared this super 90s look to the kind of outfits Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox would wear in earlier seasons of Friends – and we can totally see it!
Queen Letizia’s accessories included the Nina Ricci Marche handbag that had a snakeskin flap. Her choice of footwear was more daring than we’ve come to expect – and we love how the Queen is keeping up with different trends and styles.
Letizia sported a pair of chunky black loafers with an oversized gold chain from Martinelli. It’s understood that she hasn’t been seen wearing these before.
Blunt Chunky Sole Loafer, Martinelli £145
Queen Letizia mixed up her usual traditional style with these chunky loafers. They are a great pair which capture the modern style of oversized shapes, but still has a touch of classic with the gold buckle and patent black.
With her hair swept down in relaxed waves, Queen Letizia’s 18-carat rose gold hoops with diamonds sparkled in the light. They are from brand Shewel.
And speaking of the Queen’s hair, there were streaks of grey standing out among her trademark dark locks, and we love that she’s embracing the grey.
Letizia’s appearance came as she stepped out for a journalism event – and now the classic trench coat makes sense. Was she channelling the old school reporter look?
Letizia is the honorary president of the group, and takes a keen interest in the areas discussed.
Prior to becoming the Queen of Spain, Letizia was a journalist, working for institutions including CNN+ and Televisión Española.
Topics at this year’s event included stopping misinformation and the use of language by the different agents in response to climate change.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Stop putting off your Christmas shopping - these Black Friday deals all end today
You can save big on gifts with some Black Friday Christmas sales shopping - but you'll have to act fast
By Millie Fender Published
-
What is the orange peel theory? TikTok trend which can test if your love or friendships are real
A new test – gone viral on TikTok – claims to know how to test your closest relationships
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Letizia's hot pink winter coat is the outerwear wardrobe staple every woman needs
Even Queen Letizia is sporting Barbiecore this winter
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain’s berry eyeshadow look teamed with fluffy ombré brows levels up her cold weather aesthetic during State Visit to Denmark
Queen Letizia of Spain’s berry eyeshadow had stunning coppery undertones and it perfectly complemented her red dress in Denmark
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain adds splash of zesty lime green to her look in statement blazer paired with cosy Mango coat
Queen Letizia's statement blazer added the perfect splash of colour to her all-black ensemble as she stepped out in Denmark
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark just stepped out together in the cosy winter coats of dreams
Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Mary’s cosy winter coats both made a bold statement as they reunited during a State Visit in Denmark
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain's high leather boots and warm grey wrap dress are winter capsule wardrobe essentials
Queen Letizia's high leather boots and cosy grey dress were the perfect combination as the Queen of Spain attended a new engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia oozes 1920s glamour as she pairs a fur-collared cape with a figure-hugging cobalt blue midi dress
Queen Letizia oozed 1920s glamour as she stepped out in the perfect autumnal look featuring fur and embellished shoulders
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia masters Quiet Luxury dressing with elegant navy co-ord and gold statement earrings
Queen Letizia looked stunning as she stepped in a navy cowl neck co-ord and gold earrings during her Tenerife visit
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Queen Letizia looks so smart and cosy in grey trench coat and chic cigarette trousers
Queen Letizia looks so autumn-ready in her chic trench coat and trouser combo
By Naomi Jamieson Published