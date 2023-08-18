Queen Elizabeth II didn't like this one thing about Kate Middleton before she married Prince William

It has been reported that Queen Elizabeth II didn't like this one thing about Kate Middleton - but it's all in the past now!

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

It has been reported that Queen Elizabeth II didn't like this one thing about Kate Middleton and demanded there was a change before she married Prince William and joined the Royal Family.

Before Catherine, the Princess of Wales married Prince William and became a huge asset to the Royal Family, she was an upper-middle-class girl from Berkshire who lived a very privileged life and went on a number of holidays with her royal boyfriend.

According to the New York Post, in Katie Nicholl’s book William and Harry, the royal expert revealed that the Queen wasn't quite keen on the reputation Catherine had earned as 'The Queen of Mustique' - because she holidayed there so frequently. Katie explained, "If [Princess Catherine] was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique."

"Kate was there so often the press dubbed her 'Queen of Mustique.'" The author then spoke about Mustique and how Kate Middleton took this title from Princess Margaret because of her and William's numerous romantic getaways.. "[It was] a title that had previously belonged to Princess Margaret," said the royal expert. 

She then added that the Queen was unimpressed, "Such frivolous displays of wealth were unpalatable to the Queen."

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal expert and author then added that the Queen even thought it might be prudent to delay any announcement about an engagement until Kate had a career in place. "While the rest of the world speculated that an engagement was on the horizon for William and Kate, the Queen believed an announcement should be postponed until Kate was settled in a career," wrote Katie.

An insider also reportedly told the author that the reason this was so important was because of Kate's role as the future Queen. "it is Her Majesty’s opinion that if Kate is one day going to be William’s consort, then she needs a proper job," a source said. She added, "Swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another is not the prerequisite for a young woman possibly destined to be queen."

Prince William and Princess Kate on holiday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, the Princess did have a number of jobs before she married Prince William in 2011. The Daily Mail reported that the future Queen did marketing, website design, and photography for Party Pieces, her parent's party supplies company which was reportedly recently sold after struggling to make a profit in the US. The Princess also worked for Jigsaw Junior, reportedly as an accessories buyer for the UK clothing brand. 

It was reported that Kate quit her job before her wedding in 2011. A royal aide confirmed her departure from Party Pieces, saying she was planning to "concentrate full-time on preparing to become a member of the Royal Family."

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


