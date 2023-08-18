Queen Elizabeth II didn't like this one thing about Kate Middleton before she married Prince William

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It has been reported that Queen Elizabeth II didn't like this one thing about Kate Middleton and demanded there was a change before she married Prince William and joined the Royal Family.

Of course, this was many years ago before she married the Prince of Wales in 2011.

Before Catherine, the Princess of Wales married Prince William and became a huge asset to the Royal Family, she was an upper-middle-class girl from Berkshire who lived a very privileged life and went on a number of holidays with her royal boyfriend.

According to the New York Post, in Katie Nicholl’s book William and Harry, the royal expert revealed that the Queen wasn't quite keen on the reputation Catherine had earned as 'The Queen of Mustique' - because she holidayed there so frequently. Katie explained, "If [Princess Catherine] was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique."

"Kate was there so often the press dubbed her 'Queen of Mustique.'" The author then spoke about Mustique and how Kate Middleton took this title from Princess Margaret because of her and William's numerous romantic getaways.. "[It was] a title that had previously belonged to Princess Margaret," said the royal expert.

She then added that the Queen was unimpressed, "Such frivolous displays of wealth were unpalatable to the Queen."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal expert and author then added that the Queen even thought it might be prudent to delay any announcement about an engagement until Kate had a career in place. "While the rest of the world speculated that an engagement was on the horizon for William and Kate, the Queen believed an announcement should be postponed until Kate was settled in a career," wrote Katie.

An insider also reportedly told the author that the reason this was so important was because of Kate's role as the future Queen. "it is Her Majesty’s opinion that if Kate is one day going to be William’s consort, then she needs a proper job," a source said. She added, "Swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another is not the prerequisite for a young woman possibly destined to be queen."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, the Princess did have a number of jobs before she married Prince William in 2011. The Daily Mail reported that the future Queen did marketing, website design, and photography for Party Pieces, her parent's party supplies company which was reportedly recently sold after struggling to make a profit in the US. The Princess also worked for Jigsaw Junior, reportedly as an accessories buyer for the UK clothing brand.

It was reported that Kate quit her job before her wedding in 2011. A royal aide confirmed her departure from Party Pieces, saying she was planning to "concentrate full-time on preparing to become a member of the Royal Family."