Queen Elizabeth asked doctors to 'keep her alive' for special royal milestone, claims former royal butler
Paul Burrell has alleged in his memoir that the late Queen really wanted to see a key moment come to pass
It’s hard to believe that it’s been three years since Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, passed away. Prince William recently said as much himself during a visit to the WI as he and the Princess of Wales commemorated the third anniversary of his grandmother’s death.
The late Queen died just a few months after the Royal Family gathered together to mark her Platinum Jubilee with a weekend of celebratory events. This included not one, but two Buckingham Palace balcony appearances where the monarch looked visibly moved at the outpouring of love and support for her from the public.
The Jubilee year was a momentous milestone and now former royal butler and footman Paul Burrell has claimed that Queen Elizabeth was absolutely determined to reach it. So much so, that according to Paul, she allegedly asked her doctors to "keep [her] alive" until then.
Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth | Now £9.51 (Was £25) at Amazon
This Sunday Times bestselling biography explores the remarkable life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. Author Gyles Brandreth gives a very personal account and reflects upon everything from her childhood to her later years.
As per Marie Claire, the former royal staff member made these startling allegations in a section of his new book, The Royal Insider, that has been serialised in the Daily Mail. Paul is said to have claimed that Her Majesty was diagnosed with cancer "just a few months" after Prince Philip passed away at Windsor Castle in April 2021.
The couple were married for over 73 years and the butler added that it was "devastating for her so soon after losing him". According to Paul, Queen Elizabeth reportedly kept things private and didn’t tell anyone outside her "circle of trust".
This supposedly meant that "as far as the family was concerned everything was fine", yet he noted that "the doctors’ prognosis gave her only until Christmas" 2021.
Paul went on to allege, "The Queen’s response was, 'Well, that’s a shame, because next year is my Platinum Jubilee year and I’d quite like to have seen that. Can you keep me alive for that?'"
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year officially started on the 70th anniversary of her ascension on 6th February. This was the date that her father King George VI passed away and she became Sovereign and the monarch traditionally marked this day privately at Sandringham House, remembering him.
Ahead of the anniversary in 2022 the Royal Family released a new picture taken at Windsor, showing Queen Elizabeth looking at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees. In June the Platinum Jubilee weekend took place to celebrate her historic reign.
She got her alleged wish to reach this milestone and her appearance over the weekend in particular takes on new poignancy in light of Paul Burrell’s new remarks. It was a moment so many people will always remember and the emotion on her face was clear for all to see.
"When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow," she declared in a message of thanks released after the weekend. "It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee."
Acknowledging that she had not been able to attend every single event, she stated, "My heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family."
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.