Queen Camilla’s personal speech read out in her absence reveals desire to see ‘end’ of fictional villain ‘once and for all’

Queen Camilla’s personal speech read out in her absence at a recent event revealed her desire to see the “end” of this fictional villain “once and for all”.

The Queen is well-known for her love of The Archers - a BBC Radio 4 contemporary drama set in a fictional farming village of Ambridge.

Her Majesty sent a message to be read out at a reception marking its 20,000th episode milestone and it links to a cause close to her heart.

Queen Camilla is no stranger to giving and writing speeches after many years of experience as a senior member of the Royal Family. From delivering empowering addresses about causes close to her heart to incorporating humour, she’s an expert at adapting her approach. Sadly, the Queen Consort was unable to attend a reception on 14th September in honour of one of her favourite dramas. Though that didn’t stop Her Majesty from sending a powerful personal message to be read out at the event that referenced a despised character.

Queen Camilla is a huge fan of the BBC Radio 4 drama, The Archers, which is celebrating its 20,000th episode. As reported by the BBC Queen Camilla sent her message to the show’s editor Jeremy Howe and revealed how she would be paying tribute to their milestone.

"As one of your greatest fans, and sadly unable to join you this evening, I will be thinking of you all and raising a glass to mark over a quarter of a million minutes of Archers magic from the last 72 years,” she declared. "Thank you for bringing joy, companionship, laughter, tears, compassion and understanding to your audience across the globe."

The message was read out by Louiza Patikas who plays Helen Archer and it was the character’s fictional former husband Rob Titchener which Her Majesty referenced at the end of her message.

She said, "Here's to the next 20,000 episodes - and, let's hope, the end of Rob Titchener once and for all! Camilla R."

Rob and Helen were at the centre of an incredibly impactful storyline focused on his abuse and coercive control of Helen from 2013-2016. According to The Telegraph, during this time almost £175,000 was donated to domestic violence charities.

Now Rob is back in Ambridge in The Archers and Queen Camilla won’t be the only one hoping for the “end” of the character “once and for all”. Although a celebratory message, the way Queen Camilla’s personal speech also referenced Rob and this storyline is significant.

Her Majesty has long been known for her advocacy for eliminating violence against women and children. Last year she honoured domestic violence charity Refuge’s 50th year at Clarence House where she met staff members, supporters and those whom Refuge has helped.

“All of you who work in the field of domestic abuse would be the first to say that you look forward to the day when your service is no longer needed,” she said. “Today, then, we are marking rather than celebrating your fiftieth anniversary. Let us use it as a milestone to galvanise and inspire us all towards a world where women and children can live in safety, free from fear.”

It’s incredibly powerful that Queen Camilla’s personal speech for The Archers’ anniversary also linked to a cause so close to her heart. She has been a fan of the show for many years and hosted a reception marking its 70th year in 2021 where she described it as her “faithful companion” she missed during lockdown.

"For 70 years of raising awareness of others' hidden struggles, we are deeply grateful,” she shared.