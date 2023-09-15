Queen Camilla’s personal speech read out in her absence reveals desire to see ‘end’ of fictional villain ‘once and for all’
Queen Camilla's personal speech was sent to the editor of one of her favourite shows and she referenced a storyline that resonated with many people
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Camilla’s personal speech read out in her absence at a recent event revealed her desire to see the “end” of this fictional villain “once and for all”.
- The Queen is well-known for her love of The Archers - a BBC Radio 4 contemporary drama set in a fictional farming village of Ambridge.
- Her Majesty sent a message to be read out at a reception marking its 20,000th episode milestone and it links to a cause close to her heart.
- This royal news comes as Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress and dramatic over-shoulder train was a fabulous occasion wear look we’re fully behind!
Queen Camilla is no stranger to giving and writing speeches after many years of experience as a senior member of the Royal Family. From delivering empowering addresses about causes close to her heart to incorporating humour, she’s an expert at adapting her approach. Sadly, the Queen Consort was unable to attend a reception on 14th September in honour of one of her favourite dramas. Though that didn’t stop Her Majesty from sending a powerful personal message to be read out at the event that referenced a despised character.
Queen Camilla is a huge fan of the BBC Radio 4 drama, The Archers, which is celebrating its 20,000th episode. As reported by the BBC Queen Camilla sent her message to the show’s editor Jeremy Howe and revealed how she would be paying tribute to their milestone.
"As one of your greatest fans, and sadly unable to join you this evening, I will be thinking of you all and raising a glass to mark over a quarter of a million minutes of Archers magic from the last 72 years,” she declared. "Thank you for bringing joy, companionship, laughter, tears, compassion and understanding to your audience across the globe."
The message was read out by Louiza Patikas who plays Helen Archer and it was the character’s fictional former husband Rob Titchener which Her Majesty referenced at the end of her message.
She said, "Here's to the next 20,000 episodes - and, let's hope, the end of Rob Titchener once and for all! Camilla R."
Rob and Helen were at the centre of an incredibly impactful storyline focused on his abuse and coercive control of Helen from 2013-2016. According to The Telegraph, during this time almost £175,000 was donated to domestic violence charities.
Now Rob is back in Ambridge in The Archers and Queen Camilla won’t be the only one hoping for the “end” of the character “once and for all”. Although a celebratory message, the way Queen Camilla’s personal speech also referenced Rob and this storyline is significant.
Her Majesty has long been known for her advocacy for eliminating violence against women and children. Last year she honoured domestic violence charity Refuge’s 50th year at Clarence House where she met staff members, supporters and those whom Refuge has helped.
“All of you who work in the field of domestic abuse would be the first to say that you look forward to the day when your service is no longer needed,” she said. “Today, then, we are marking rather than celebrating your fiftieth anniversary. Let us use it as a milestone to galvanise and inspire us all towards a world where women and children can live in safety, free from fear.”
A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)
A photo posted by on
It’s incredibly powerful that Queen Camilla’s personal speech for The Archers’ anniversary also linked to a cause so close to her heart. She has been a fan of the show for many years and hosted a reception marking its 70th year in 2021 where she described it as her “faithful companion” she missed during lockdown.
"For 70 years of raising awareness of others' hidden struggles, we are deeply grateful,” she shared.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Princess Beatrice opts for vampy glamour in stunning black dress and matching opera gloves
The royal walked the red carpet at this year's Vogue World event
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress and dramatic over-shoulder train is a fabulous occasion wear look we’re fully behind!
Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress was a magnificent outfit for King Carl XVI Gustav of Sweden's Golden Jubilee celebrations
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The eyeshadow hack Queen Camilla uses to look more 'youthful' with a 'lifted appearance'
Queen Camilla's eyeshadow hack for a more youthful and 'lifted' appearance is easy and inexpensive - and we're obsessed with its simplicity
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla’s role model revealed - and it’s helped her make Charles a better monarch
Queen Camilla has been modelling herself on a very successful royal role model
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne’s ‘frosty’ response and ‘sense of exclusion’ with Queen Camilla as she took ‘slow-thaw route’
Princess Anne’s ‘frosty’ response to her sister-in-law in the early years has been revealed by a body language expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla’s gorgeous teal jacket and skirt combination is a feather in her cap as she takes a leaf out of Princess Anne’s style book
Queen Camilla's teal jacket and skirt is a winning combination and she paired it with a magnificent feathered hat in Scotland
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The bizarre story behind Queen Camilla's unusual stick insect brooch
Queen Camilla's unusual stick insect brooch has a bizarre but sentimental story behind it that's been revealed by a royal jeweller
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla looks 'beautiful' as she rocks signature style and a 'glowing' tan
Queen Camilla's signature style was on full display as the Queen Consort stepped out for an engagement close to her heart
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla's muted tartan dress is the perfect Scottish look - but her feathered hat is dividing fans
Queen Camilla's muted tartan dress was the perfect look as she joined King Charles for an engagement at Balmoral Castle
By Laura Harman Published
-
The magnificent Royal Family holiday homes used by King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales
There are several Royal Family holiday homes and plenty of them have been used already this year as they uphold key traditions
By Emma Shacklock Published