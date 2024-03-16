Prince William has grown 'closer' to unexpected royal amid Kate's health struggle after 'complicated' feelings

Prince William has grown 'closer' to Queen Camilla in light of Kate Middleton's health struggles, despite having had 'complicated' feelings towards her in the past, a royal expert says.

The Prince of Wales is no doubt in need of some extra support lately, what with the Princess of Wales being out of action while recovering from abdominal surgery and the King having announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

We have seen the future King, who is first in the royal line of succession, make various solo appearances at official engagements this week, with Kate Middleton said to be remaining away from royal duties until at least Easter time.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla has been stepping up her royal work in the wake of King Charles's ongoing cancer treatment - so it's little surprise that, according to a royal expert, the pair are leaning on each other for support.

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, claimed that the Queen Consort and Prince William's relationship has strengthened and that they have become an unexpected ally for one another.

"Recent events have obviously brought William and Camilla much closer. They have been left, almost literally, nursing the Crown while the King and the Princess recover," Jennie told the publication.

Highlighting that their teams will have worked to balance royal duties between both of their diaries, Jennie said that they will have been in "closer regular contact".

"Apart from the business side of things, I’m sure they will have been an emotional help to one another as well. Both will have been so worried about these unexpected health issues and I imagine they will have shared their concerns," the royal pro went on to add.

Jennie also looked back on the complex relationship Prince William and Queen Camilla once shared, after King Charles married her following his divorce from Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

"His feelings towards her were complicated, having witnessed his mother’s unhappiness in marriage. But maturity brought with it the realisation that Camilla makes his father extremely happy… and the Prince knows now that she is the love of his life," Jennie concluded.

The Prince and Princess of Wales faced even more pressure following the release of Kate's Mother's Day photograph, taken with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The image sparked confusion when royal fans around the world began speculating that it had been edited, resulting in Catherine sharing a statement to confirm that she does "occasionally" edit photographs, as a hobbyist photographer.

Apologising for the controversy caused by the photograph, Kate took to Instagram to write, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."