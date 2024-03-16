Prince William has grown 'closer' to unexpected royal amid Kate's health struggle after 'complicated' feelings
The Prince of Wales is said to have forged a closer bond with an unlikely person in the midst of Kate's health struggles
Prince William has grown 'closer' to Queen Camilla in light of Kate Middleton's health struggles, despite having had 'complicated' feelings towards her in the past, a royal expert says.
The Prince of Wales is no doubt in need of some extra support lately, what with the Princess of Wales being out of action while recovering from abdominal surgery and the King having announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
We have seen the future King, who is first in the royal line of succession, make various solo appearances at official engagements this week, with Kate Middleton said to be remaining away from royal duties until at least Easter time.
Meanwhile, Queen Camilla has been stepping up her royal work in the wake of King Charles's ongoing cancer treatment - so it's little surprise that, according to a royal expert, the pair are leaning on each other for support.
Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, claimed that the Queen Consort and Prince William's relationship has strengthened and that they have become an unexpected ally for one another.
"Recent events have obviously brought William and Camilla much closer. They have been left, almost literally, nursing the Crown while the King and the Princess recover," Jennie told the publication.
Highlighting that their teams will have worked to balance royal duties between both of their diaries, Jennie said that they will have been in "closer regular contact".
"Apart from the business side of things, I’m sure they will have been an emotional help to one another as well. Both will have been so worried about these unexpected health issues and I imagine they will have shared their concerns," the royal pro went on to add.
Jennie also looked back on the complex relationship Prince William and Queen Camilla once shared, after King Charles married her following his divorce from Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.
"His feelings towards her were complicated, having witnessed his mother’s unhappiness in marriage. But maturity brought with it the realisation that Camilla makes his father extremely happy… and the Prince knows now that she is the love of his life," Jennie concluded.
The Prince and Princess of Wales faced even more pressure following the release of Kate's Mother's Day photograph, taken with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The image sparked confusion when royal fans around the world began speculating that it had been edited, resulting in Catherine sharing a statement to confirm that she does "occasionally" edit photographs, as a hobbyist photographer.
Apologising for the controversy caused by the photograph, Kate took to Instagram to write, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.
"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Forget ordering your coffee pod refills, you can now buy pre-loved Birkin bags on Amazon
Amazon is now selling second-hand designer items, including the likes of Chanel and Hermès
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Why are my teeth so sensitive? Dentists reveal the common reasons behind this painful problem
Wondering 'why are my teeth so sensitive'? Here, dentists reveal the main causes of the issue - from at-home treatments to professional procedures
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Prince William compliments Kate Middleton's 'arty' side amid photo editing controversy
Prince William joked about Kate Middleton's 'arty' side during a new engagement with a youth charity in West London
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla's classic 'cooking disaster' that always ends up 'incinerated' in the Aga
Queen Camilla has admitted that she could 'fill a book' with her cooking mishaps
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
When was Queen Camilla's Antiques Roadshow episode filmed, has it been on before and does she watch the BBC show?
Queen Camilla made a very regal appearance on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow and here's all you need to know about this special episode
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla eats Meghan Markle's 'soul-satisfying' snack 'most days' - but 'hated it' at first
Camilla used to dislike Meghan's nourishing go-to - but her mind was changed when she tried an incredible combination
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince William's accurate prediction about Kate's fate as a royal made before they got married
The Prince of Wales made a special prediction about his wife's life as a royal, before they tied the knot
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton has an iconic title you might not even know about - and it came from Queen Camilla
There's an iconic title the Princess of Wales took over from Queen Camilla when King Charles became monarch - but she doesn't use it often
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Can Prince George travel with Prince William? The royals' unique travel precaution explained
Wondering if Prince George can travel with Prince William? Here's all you need to know about his travel situation and why it could change
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's stark advice from Camilla on making her marriage to Prince William last
Queen Camilla reportedly gave the Princess of Wales some advice on how to 'hang on' to Prince William
By Caitlin Elliott Published