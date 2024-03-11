Kate Middleton issues personal 'apology' over Mother's Day picture 'editing'
The Princess of Wales has shared her second personal message of 2024 as she apologised for 'any confusion' caused by a new family photo
The Princess of Wales has issued a personal "apology" over the "editing" of the Mother’s Day picture featuring her and her three children.
A day after sharing a special family photograph of her with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in honour of Mother’s Day, Kate has taken to social media to issue a personal “apology”. The Princess of Wales posted her second public message of 2024 on her and Prince William’s official Instagram account and apologised for any "editing" of the image.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The photo posted on Mother’s Day featured Kate sitting down, surrounded by her three children and was taken by the Prince of Wales himself. This was the first official image to be shared of the Princess since she underwent surgery in January and following its release several UK picture services went on to withdraw the image over concerns about it possibly being edited.
As reported by the BBC, multiple photo agencies had apparently removed the Wales's Mother’s Day photo after becoming worried that it had been “manipulated” in some way. The Princess of Wales’s response to these concerns explains this and her commitment to clearing up “any confusion” personally is hugely significant too.
Kate underwent “successful” abdominal surgery in January and Kensington Palace previously confirmed that she would be “unlikely” to resume public-facing engagements until after Easter at the end of March.
Hold Still: A Portrait of our Nation in 2020 |
Was £ 24.95, Now £17.01 at Amazon
This best-selling book features a foreword by the Princess of Wales and presents a unique portrait of the UK during 2020 lockdown. It features 100 photographs each accompanied by the story behind the picture in the words of those who took them.
Whilst she has been continuing her recovery at home the Princess of Wales hasn’t been seen in public and this new message signed off with her “C” initial is only the second of its kind to be posted since 2023.
The first of this year was the Mother’s Day message alongside this family photo in which Kate expressed her gratitude for the support she’s received as she recovers.
“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C,“ she wrote.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have regularly shared special family snaps to mark certain occasions and last year it was taken by Matt Porteous and saw her sitting happily in a tree, with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis perched in the branches around her.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Mother’s Day is one of those occasions where - understandably given she’s in the pictures - “amateur photographer” Kate isn’t behind the camera. However, Matt Porteous has previously spoken about Kate’s skills and told Hello! that she is an “amazing photographer” and that they’ve “both shared tips” on location.
"Catherine has an amazing eye for photos so will always point us in the right direction for light and backdrops,” Matt explained and elsewhere in the interview he disclosed that she also “has an incredible eye for style, she knows what will look best in these scenes which makes [his] life easy."
It’s possible that fans will be treated to more of the Princess of Wales’s own photographs of her family later on this year, in honour of occasions like Father’s Day or her children’s birthdays.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
The 7 most common houseplant mistakes that are damaging your plants daily
These are the simple houseplant mistakes that you could be making every day which could be putting your leafy friends at risk
By Emily Smith Published
-
King Charles promises to serve to 'the best of my ability' in new video message to the Commonwealth
Both King Charles and Princess Catherine will miss the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey today due to ill health
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Prince William's accurate prediction about Kate's fate as a royal made before they got married
The Prince of Wales made a special prediction about his wife's life as a royal, before they tied the knot
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton has an iconic title you might not even know about - and it came from Queen Camilla
There's an iconic title the Princess of Wales took over from Queen Camilla when King Charles became monarch - but she doesn't use it often
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The 'American tradition' Kate Middleton included in her wedding that Meghan Markle didn't
There's an 'American tradition' Kate Middleton had at her wedding to Prince William that the Duchess of Sussex didn't choose for hers
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 of the most romantic moments between Prince William and Kate Middleton
Whether they're on tour or captured off-duty, Prince William and Kate Middleton always look like they're in the middle of their own fairytale romance...
By Jack Slater Published
-
Forget matte bronzer, we're all about Kate Middleton's glowy wedding day shimmer - and it's on sale today
Kate Middleton loves this bronzer so much that she wore it on her wedding day - and it's discounted right now
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's stark advice from Camilla on making her marriage to Prince William last
Queen Camilla reportedly gave the Princess of Wales some advice on how to 'hang on' to Prince William
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Confirmation of Kate Middleton's attendance at special event removed from army website amid confusion
The Princess of Wales was confirmed to be in attendance at a review of Trooping the Colour - but the information has been taken down
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Who is Gary Goldsmith and how is he related to Carole and Kate Middleton?
Who is Gary Goldsmith? Here's all you need to know about him and how he's related to the Princess of Wales and her mother
By Emma Shacklock Published