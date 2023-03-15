Queen Camilla's hilarious response to her hat being blown off revealed - and it says a lot about her sense of humor!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla's hilarious response to almost losing her hat has been revealed by a lip reader. The incident occurred while the Queen Consort was in transit to her first-ever Commonwealth Service with her recently acquired title. Despite her new rank, the royal has maintained her cheeky sense of humor and we totally love it!

Queen Camilla's response to nearly losing her hat is something many of us can identify with.

The royal's interaction with the King, Prince William, and Princess Kate says a lot about their banter behind the scenes.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla's sapphire brooch was probably the only secure part of her outfit as the predictably unpredictable British weather put paid to any sense of sartorial security.

As images and video footage of the day reveal, the Royal Family truly battled the elements. Speaking to the Mirror (opens in new tab), expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman analyzed what they said to each other in the midst of it all.

Freeman claims that as the Queen approached the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William asked, "Did your hat almost blow away?"

In response to this, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla laughed, with the Princess offering her empathy with, "mine almost came off too."

The Queen adds her own comment, which the expert couldn't quite decipher, to which her stepson replied, "perfection."

(Image credit: Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

In the moments following this, an intimate moment between the King and Queen shows him patting her gently on the arm and informing her that the official procession is set to begin. "Over here," the King is believed to say - before his wife informs him of their headwear drama.

The expert claims that the Queen Consort explained, "Kate almost lost her hat."

Doing his best to be supportive, Freeman believes the King said, "oh it's merry hell."

Queen Camilla responds with her famous wit saying, "I could use a drink after this," and to be honest - we can see where she's coming from! Although the expert didn't mention anything regarding her beverage of choice, Queen Camilla's 'guilty pleasure' was recently revealed to be a gin and tonic while watching a popular UK soap opera.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In the run-up to King Charles's Coronation, Queen Camilla's Coronation crown has been revealed and it's certainly heavy enough to withstand gale-force winds.

Her piece of choice breaks tradition, which will be no surprise to fans of the Queen - who's certainly carving her own path.

The decision regarding her ceremonial headwear was made in the, “interests of sustainability and efficiency”, according to the Buckingham Palace announcement regarding the upcoming Coronation.

(Image credit: Jacob King - Pool/Getty Images)

It's hoped that the event, which will take place on May 6, 2023, will have considerably more enjoyable weather than there was on the day of the Commonwealth Service. With the British weather's unpredictability, however, let's hope the palace has emergency gin and tonics ready to go!