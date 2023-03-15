Queen Camilla's hilarious response to her hat being blown off revealed - and it says a lot about her sense of humor!

Camilla, Queen Consort holds onto her hat in the wind as she attends the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 56 countries, having been joined by Gabon and Togo in 2022, with a combined population of 2.5 billion people, of which over 60 percent are under 30 years old.
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla's hilarious response to almost losing her hat has been revealed by a lip reader. The incident occurred while the Queen Consort was in transit to her first-ever Commonwealth Service with her recently acquired title. Despite her new rank, the royal has maintained her cheeky sense of humor and we totally love it!

Camilla, Queen Consort attends the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla's sapphire brooch was probably the only secure part of her outfit as the predictably unpredictable British weather put paid to any sense of sartorial security.

As images and video footage of the day reveal, the Royal Family truly battled the elements. Speaking to the Mirror (opens in new tab), expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman analyzed what they said to each other in the midst of it all.

Freeman claims that as the Queen approached the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William asked, "Did your hat almost blow away?"

In response to this, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla laughed, with the Princess offering her empathy with, "mine almost came off too."

The Queen adds her own comment, which the expert couldn't quite decipher, to which her stepson replied, "perfection."

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

In the moments following this, an intimate moment between the King and Queen shows him patting her gently on the arm and informing her that the official procession is set to begin. "Over here," the King is believed to say - before his wife informs him of their headwear drama.

The expert claims that the Queen Consort explained, "Kate almost lost her hat."

Doing his best to be supportive, Freeman believes the King said, "oh it's merry hell." 

Queen Camilla responds with her famous wit saying, "I could use a drink after this," and to be honest - we can see where she's coming from! Although the expert didn't mention anything regarding her beverage of choice, Queen Camilla's 'guilty pleasure' was recently revealed to be a gin and tonic while watching a popular UK soap opera.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with gifts of Gin and flowers during a visit to the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust to launch the new "Duchess of Cornwall" helicopter, which marks her tenth year as Patron on July 20, 2020 in Newquay, England.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In the run-up to King Charles's Coronation, Queen Camilla's Coronation crown has been revealed and it's certainly heavy enough to withstand gale-force winds. 

Her piece of choice breaks tradition, which will be no surprise to fans of the Queen - who's certainly carving her own path.

The decision regarding her ceremonial headwear was made in the, “interests of sustainability and efficiency”, according to the Buckingham Palace announcement regarding the upcoming Coronation.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pull pints as they visit Quidi Vidi Brewery during their tour of Quidi Vidi Village on day one of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of Canada on May 17, 2022 in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are visiting for three days from 17th to 19th May 2022. The tour forms part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

(Image credit: Jacob King - Pool/Getty Images)

It's hoped that the event, which will take place on May 6, 2023, will have considerably more enjoyable weather than there was on the day of the Commonwealth Service. With the British weather's unpredictability, however, let's hope the palace has emergency gin and tonics ready to go!

