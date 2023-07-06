Queen Camilla's baby blue skirt suit cuts a chic silhouette as she greets swathes of fans including an adorable baby who wouldn't let her go

Queen Camilla's baby blue skirt suit with chic scalloped detailing wows as she greets adoring crowds in Scotland. The Queen is visiting Scotland for Holyrood Week, and it's her first since becoming Queen Consort.

Queen Camilla's baby blue skirt suit is a classic cut as the royal meets with some very excited fans during her visit to Scotland.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are attending Holyrood Week for the first time since the King's coronation and many fans have commented on how happy and healthy they look.

(Image credit: Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images)

Linen Edge To Edge Cropped Jacket in Pale Blue, was $272/£159 , now $204/£127.20 | Karen Millen Made from a super light linen and viscose blend fabric with 100% cotton lining, this cropped jacket is lightweight and breathable. Its fit is perfect for showing off your waist and is paired beautifully with high-waisted trousers or a high-waisted skirt.

Queen Camilla's baby blue skirt suit comes from Bruce Oldfield - the couturier behind her exquisite coronation gown.

For those of you looking for a more budget-friendly look, similar to Queen Camilla's baby blue skirt suit - this pairing from British-owned brand Karen Millen might just be the ticket.

Linen Wrap Belted Midi Skirt was $256/£149, now $204/£75 | Karen Millen MThis stunning wrap skirt is also made from super light linen and viscose blend fabric with 100% cotton lining. An ideal combination of fabrics for warmer months! It's got a chic, simple silhouette with a belt tie to nip you in at the waist.

It's no wonder the Queen stepped out in one of her favorite designers, as she had such a busy day greeting royal fans at the Scottish borders town of Selkirk. The visit saw the Queen meeting with local shopkeepers and craftspeople.

As well as this, she viewed the official Great Tapestry of Scotland and even added the final stitches on a new panel - leaving her own mark on history.

While meeting fans, one mini royal fan got to grips, literally, with HRH - and seemed to have no intention of letting go!

(Image credit: Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP/Getty Images)

Many royal watchers were keen to mention how wonderful and happy the King and Queen looked on their outing - as well as how comfortable the Queen Consort made those who met her.

"Love how Queen Camilla can put anyone at ease," tweeted one royal fan. "Camilla looked amazing," added another.

It's no surprise that she looked so comfortable and fabulous as the Queen has long since favored the high-end British designer, Oldfield, with many of her most memorable looks coming from the couturier. In fact, he's been dressing HRH for over a decade and he previously dressed the late Princess Diana too.

(Image credit: Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking about dressing the Queen Consort with Tatler, he explained why she comes back to his label time and time again.

"My team knows her figure, her foibles, the bits that we want to exaggerate, the things that we want to diminish, as we do with every client," he said. "Like all women, she simply wants to look beautiful. She wants to be in skilled hands, with someone who knows what they’re doing – someone who can pull off what they promise."