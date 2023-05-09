Princess Margaret's grandaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong Jones emulates her grandma's most iconic look as she steps out in perfectly pale pink

Lady Margarita's pink dress and matching accessories are the epitome of timeless grace as she joined the members of the extended Royal Family for the King's Coronation. Her look is so timeless that it actually looks a lot like outfits worn by her late grandmother Princess Margaret, and we can't help but wonder if she's inspired by the Princess' classic style.

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones looked very chic as she attended the King's coronation alongside other members of the Royal Family.

The stylish youngster looks more like her grandmother Princess Margaret by the day.

Princess Margaret's granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones has already made a splash in the world of fashion, even at her relatively young age. Yes, Princess Margaret's lookalike granddaughter is taking after her granny and carving her very own path as a style inspiration to many.

We couldn't help but notice how similar the royal relative's outfit choice, worn while attending King Charles’ coronation day, looked to the famous image of Princess Margaret aged 19 - taken by famed photographer Cecil Beaton.

Cecil was one of the most celebrated British photographers of the twentieth century. According to the Royal Collection Trust (opens in new tab), "his sitters ranged from the Royal Family, to Hollywood stars, to the group of bohemian aristocrats known as the Bright Young Things."

The images he took of the Royal Family were central in promoting the monarchy’s public image and this snap of Princess Margaret, aged 19, is one of his best-known photographs.

Royal fans have often marveled at Princess Margaret facts detailing her fabulous, and extravagant, tastes. Yes, tales of Princess Margaret’s extravagant lifestyle have lived on far beyond the royal's passing aged 71, back in 2002 - as has her fantastic wardrobe.

Members of the Royal Family, European Royals, dignitaries, and celebrities were among those who attended the King's coronation and Princess Margaret's granddaughter was among those closest to the front.

Lady Margarita walked into Westminister Cathedral alongside family members including Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent, and her father David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon.

Even the stylish headpiece of choice, worn by Lady Margarita, looked just like a hat worn by Princess Margaret in her later years. The beautiful piece was worn during Royal Ascot in 1984 and is remembered among the many chic headpieces worn by the Princess.

Lady Margarita is the daughter of Princess Margaret’s son David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, and is the only granddaughter of her four grandchildren. She was born in May 2002, only three months after Princess Margaret's death and it's believed that her name is a nod to her grandmother.

Although Lady Margarita was born after her grandmother's passing, she recently opened up while speaking to Tatler (opens in new tab), in her very first cover shoot, about how she's inspired by the late royal.

"She is such an influence," she said of Princess Margaret, "she was very creative herself."

Unlike her late grandmother, Lady Margarita is carving out her own career as she's currently studying photography and jewelry, at the Haute École de Joaillerie in Paris. The two subjects show she's inherited the creative flare of both Princess Margaret and her grandfather, Anthony Armstrong-Jones who was a famous photographer.