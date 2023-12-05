Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer shine in festive metallic dresses

On 4 December, Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer made an appearance on the red carpet at the The Fashion Awards, both wearing festive metallic dresses that paid homage to their aunt for the occasion.

It's no wonder Princess Diana's twin nieces, Amelia and Eliza Spencer, have become British socialites during their lives - hence why the two 31-year-old sisters got invited to the annual Fashion Awards held at Royal Albert Hall on 4 December, 2023.

For the sartorial occasion, both blonde bombshells wore striking silver metallic gowns designed by Gyunel Couture, looking effortlessly beautiful as they strutted together, arm in arm - both also boasting frosted nail manicures a la Princess Diana, following in their aunt's footsteps.

Amelia (on the left) was rocking a floor-length metallic gown, which was accented with textured fabric, as well as a strapless neckline that perfectly flattered her. To accessorize her glamorous evening gown, she wore a stunning necklace with rubiy-coloured jewels, and slicked her hair back into a high ponytail for some majorly elegant vibes.

Amelia, on the other hand, took her metallic gown in a different direction, wearing a knee-length dress with long sleeves. Her silver dress was also strapless, but featured a cape that included sheer fabric that flowed into long sleeves and featured a bejeweled collar. The dress also included some seriously sartorially inspiring feather details on the bottom of the skirt. To finish her look off, she also wore her hair in a high slicked back style, but rocked a bun instead of a ponytail like Eliza did. She also wore a pair of incredible pointed-toe metallic silver heels, which of course matched her dress to perfection.

Although perhaps not intentionally, the twins paid homage to their aunt on this evening, as Princess Diana once wore a stunning metallic silver gown while in Melbourne, Australia.

In 1985, Diana was attending the premiere of a film called Burke and Wills while she was on her tour of Australia, and wore a truly stunning floor-length, long-sleeved metallic gown. Her silver dress featured a deep v-neck cut, as well as an open cutout in the back of the gown that exposed just the right amount of skin - always feigning elegance no matter where she went.

It's no wonder, then, that her nieces would want to wear a similar hue for a red carpet look, as they both do have a striking resemblance to the late Princess, both with blonde hair and blue eyes just as Diana did. Although, of course, the twins' dresses have a more modern flair, their gowns go to show that metallic silver never goes out of style, especially around the holiday season.