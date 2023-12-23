Princess Diana would be ‘so happy’ with her record-breaking dress auction, says her favourite designer

The designer of Princess Diana's dress that just sold for a record-breaking amount at auction, believes the late royal would be ‘delighted’ with the sale and the fact that her impact of fashion is still so prominent.

The Royal Family's wardrobe choices have a massive impact on the fashion choices made, not just by royal fans who want to treat themselves to items like Kate Middleton's cosy snow boots, but also the entire public.

While we currently see royals from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne stepping out in enviable looks, the late Princess Diana is arguably the royal whose had the biggest impact on the fashion world.

And last week's record-breaking auction is testament to that fact. Princess Diana's best fashion and style moments throughout the years have brought us many looks to recreate and one lucky person has just snatched up one of her most iconic dresses and will get to match the late royal exactly - though it has cost them a whopping $1.15 million!

(Image credit: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

The Royal Wardrobe by Rosie Harte | £17 at Amazon Royal fashion lovers will be fascinated by the journey through history taken in this book, reflecting upon how royal style has evolved from the Tudor and Victorian era to the modern day. It considers the impact of royal apparel and how much meaning each item can have.

The iconic ballerina-style dress with a velvet dropped-waist bodice, embellished with stunning sequin detail, and a tulle skirt, was designed for Diana by one of her favourite designers, Jacques Azagury. She may have only worn the piece twice, but its striking silhouette has long stuck in the public consciousness.

Now, Azagury has revealed his belief that Diana would be 'so happy' with the record-breaking sale of the gown and shared that we're going to be seeing a lot more of her clothes selling for high amounts as what he calls the 'Princess Diana effect' continues to grip the globe.

"I think she would be so happy because fashion was a big part of her life,” he told PEOPLE. "That might sound flippant, but she loved getting ready for an occasion, she loved stepping out and being seen by all these people; not disappointing anyone, that was very important to her."

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Diana: The People's Princess by Nicholas Owen | £17.35 at Amazon This book documents the life and legacy of Princess Diana. Celebrating her achievements, this powerful tribute to the late Princess of Wales also features beautiful photographs and has been updated to include reference to the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He added, “I think the Diana effect is as strong as ever, maybe stronger because of the mystique that will always surround Diana. People are still very hungry to know more about her, I don’t think this will change.

"I think she would be delighted that there is still this amazing interest in the dresses that she wore and in herself too. Each of those dresses has a story, and they are all part of her story. They are very relevant in history.”

But it's not just Diana who would have been happy with the sale. Azagury himself is quite honoured to have one of his designs sell for such a hefty price. Speaking about the moment he learnt of the impressive sale, which saw the dress sell for more than 11 times it's estimated value, he said, "I was really excited and quite emotional actually as this was the first dress I ever made for her.

"I’m just so happy that it’s still loved so much."