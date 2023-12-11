Princess Charlotte and Louis ‘going through role-swap’ at carol concert under the eye of ‘watchful’ Prince George

Princess Charlotte and Louis were reportedly “going through role-swap” at the Together at Christmas carol concert under the eye of “watchful” Prince George.

Stepping out in their best winter coats alongside their parents, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis made their first appearance all together since July on 8th December for the Together at Christmas carol concert. However, the dynamic fans might have come to expect from the siblings showed signs of evolving on this occasion, according to a body language expert.

Getting candid with Woman&Home.com, author and body language expert Judi James expressed her belief that Princess Charlotte and Louis were going through somewhat of a “role-swap”.

Whilst we’re used to seeing her being the most “adventurous” here her little brother looked to have taken the lead. Analysing photos taken of the Wales children at the carol concert, Judi explained, “Charlotte and Louis are going through a bit of a role-swap. Charlotte used to be the sibling that was out in front, looking like the most confident and adventurous of the three children but it’s Louis who seems to have taken over this role.”

She shared how Prince Louis’s “natural fearlessness” made him “stride out and get in first with the handshakes” when he could. Though Judi did observe a sense of “indulgence” on Princess Charlotte’s part here when it came to her brother showcasing his famous cheeky side.

"Louis is still hugely playful, even blowing out his sister’s candle, but the expression on Charlotte’s face is one of shared fun and total indulgence here,” the body language expert said.

“Charlotte will happily step in to check her two brothers’ behaviour at formal events and the fact that she was smiling suggests Louis has gone past his super-playful stage and now keeps his fun within limits," she added.

Even so, both of them are apparently under the “watchful” eye of the future King. Judi disclosed how Prince George appears to be “beyond the hand-holding stage” with his mum and dad and that the ten-year-old’s body language “aligns him more with his parents".

She saw Prince George “showing more signs of quiet confidence here, with less and less ‘checking’ looks to his dad” and he looked to be more “keeping a watchful eye on his younger siblings.” His display of confidence could potentially be thanks to Prince William and Kate’s approach, with Judi suggesting that the couple are trying to keep events like this “fun”.

“It was clear from the instant and very calm choreography when they arrived at this concert that all three children had been briefed thoroughly prior to the event,” she claimed. “However William and Kate are training their children, they seem to have been able to keep it fun and to engender keenness for these behaviours rather than making it a bore and a chore.”

In her opinion the Prince and Princess of Wales’s body language signals “show a gradual and very gentle ‘backing off’ in terms of the protective nudges of encouragement and hand-holding” they used to do when their children were younger.

It seems that Prince George has excelled without their “protective” signals, showcasing his “quiet confidence” at the concert. Whilst Princess Charlotte is indulging Prince Louis to a level of playfulness within “limits” as he takes on her role as the more “adventurous” sibling. Whether or not Princess Charlotte and Louis’s “role-swap” will continue we’ll have to wait and see and many fans will already be excitedly anticipating them walking to church on Christmas Day together.