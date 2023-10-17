Princess Beatrice's something borrowed at her wedding that caused mayhem for Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Beatrice's something borrowed from her wedding day was the very same item that disrupted her grandmother's big day decades before.

In July 2020, Princess Beatrice tied the knot with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle. The couple kept the ceremony small because of the COVID-19 virus and invited only close friends and family, including the Queen and Prince Philip, and Beatrice’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

(Image credit: PA)

Spare by Prince Harry | £14 at Amazon Reflecting upon his experience of life as a member of the Royal Family, Prince Harry gives fascinating insights and revelations all in his own words. This best-seller reflects upon everything from the loss of Princess Diana to Prince Harry's love story with Meghan Markle.

For this splendid but small event, the bride opted for one of her grandmother’s previously worn gowns for her wedding dress, with a poignant story behind her choice. Princess Beatrice also decided to wear the same tiara on her special day that the Queen wore for her wedding back in 1947 to Prince Philip.

The Royal Family revealed that Princess Beatrice wore "the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947."

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

While the small event was a lovely day and went off without a hitch, the tiara was a source of mayhem for Her Majesty the Queen when she wore it for her own wedding.

During a visit with her granddaughter-in-law Catherine, the Princess of Wales to see an exhibition on Catherine’s wedding dress in 2011, the Queen revealed her wedding day disaster. On the day, the Queen proudly wore the Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara, which was the perfect selection as her 'something borrowed' - as it belonged to her grandmother, Queen Mary, at the time. This beautiful piece of jewellery was originally a fringe necklace that belonged to Queen Mary, who later had it re-fashioned into a tiara.

However, disaster struck when just two hours before the wedding was due to start, the tiara reportedly snapped as the hairdresser was fixing the then-Princess Elizabeth’s veil in place.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As reported by The Mirror, the Queen revealed while viewing Kate's dress, "The catch, which I didn't know existed, it suddenly went. And I didn’t know it was a necklace, you see. I thought I'd broken it." She added, "We stuck it all together again, but I was rather alarmed."

According to the publication, the Queen Mother was completely calm and told her daughter, "There are still two hours and there are other tiaras."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, the tiara was whisked away and quickly repaired before the iconic weddding. Fortunately Princess Beatrice didn't have to face anything like this on her wedding day and was able to wear this magnificent piece with such sentimental value.