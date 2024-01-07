Princess Anne’s rumoured new Lady-in-Waiting has a special family connection
Princess Anne could offer the role to one of Zara Tindall’s best friends
When a woman senior in the Royal Family appoints a Lady-in-Waiting, it’s a special honour reserved for people near and dear to them, and Princess Anne is set to pick someone very special to join her Ladies-in-Waiting.
The late Queen Elizabeth II had many throughout her reign, some of whom served alongside her for decades, like Lady Susan Hussey.
So special were the Ladies in Waiting that King Charles III made them Ladies of the Household following her death in 2022, reassigning their roles to duties towards upkeeping the running of the palaces to honour their years of service.
In November 2022, it was announced that Queen Camilla would end the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting. Instead, she will be helped by "Queen's companions". Their role will be informal and they will not be involved in tasks such as replying to letters or developing schedules.
Her companions include her sister, Annabel Elliot and Lady Sarah Keswick.
And now, a new report in the Telegraph, has revealed the likely identity of the new Lady-in-Waiting for Anne, the Princess Royal.
The Princess Royal: From Princess Mary to Princess Anne by Helen Cathcart | £11.99 at Amazon
This insightful biography focuses on the role of Princess Royal throughout history, including Princess Anne who currently holds this prestigious title. It explores Princess Anne's life, drawing on journals, royal letters and associated material, and how the six Princess Royals before her helped to shape this position.
Traditionally, ladies in waiting would be the wives or daughters of peers but they can also be a cousin or close friend, and in classic Princess Anne style, she is set to extend the honour to someone in recognition of their special connection to her daughter, Zara Tindall.
Dolly Maude, an NHS nurse who helped to deliver Zara and Mike Tindall’s third child, Lucas, on the bathroom floor at her Gatcombe Park home in 2021, is set to become the new Lady-in-Waiting to Princess Anne.
Amusingly, Dolly once joined Zara for the Cheltenham races wearing a comical Lady-in-Waiting badge. As a non-working royal, Zara wouldn't have Ladies-in-Waiting, but Dolly might have manifested her rumoured new role with Zara's mother.
The Telegraph suggests that Buckingham Palace will announce the appointment in the Court Circular on February 1, when Dolly Maude will be revealed as one of four newly appointed ladies in waiting.
Dolly was maid of honour when Zara Tindall married Mike Tindall in 2011, and she helped to deliver Lucas when his birth did not quite go to plan.
Mike Tindall described the dramatic birth on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.
He said, “Fortunately Zara’s friend Dolly is... actually more important than I am... she’s been at all three of my children’s births.”
"She was there and recognised that we wouldn’t have got to the hospital in time, so it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, towels down, brace brace brace!”
Describing Dolly in the publication, a source said, “She’s such a great girl. For the Princess Royal, it’s a perfect fit because of their shared love of dogs and horses."
"She’s not only extremely close to Zara, she also gets on brilliantly with the Princess. She’s fiercely loyal and discreet. It’s a great match.”
The Princess Royal, who regularly carries out the most royal engagements each year and is considered the hardest working royal, at one time had 11 ladies in waiting, two of whom had worked for Her Royal Highness for more than 50 years, three for more than 40 years, and five for more than 30 years.
However, it’s thought that she will be replacing some who are considering retirement.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
The top trainer trends set to rule 2024, from throwback styles to sparkly metallics
These are the top trainer trends for 2024 that deserve a place in every capsule wardrobe
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
We didn’t expect Julia Roberts' iconic 1991 Golden Globes outfit to be back in style in 2024 - but it is
Julia Roberts’s less-is-more approach to the 1991 Golden Globes is SO on trend right now
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne reveals how she feels about Queen Camilla taking over from her late mother for the first time
Both the Queen and the King’s sisters have shared unfiltered thoughts about the marriage of Charles and Camilla
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne felt 'relief' after the late Queen's funeral for a heart-breaking reason
The Princess Royal reveals how she really felt following the death of her mother
By Jack Slater Published
-
Strictly’s Angela Rippon on the ‘awful’ time she was accused of having affair with royal’s husband
Angela Rippon was once accused of having an affair with Princess Anne’s husband
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne set for bittersweet day as King Charles marks 75th birthday
Princess Anne has a major moment of her own associated with King Charles's birthday and it's possible the day raises mixed emotions
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne just wore a little black dress from 1999 with the chicest monochrome scarf and heels
Princess Anne's little black dress from 1999 was the perfect winter look as the Princess re-wore an old piece for a recent engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince Philip’s royal tradition Princess Anne chose to uphold with her children - but none of her brothers did!
Prince Philip’s royal tradition was something his sons chose not to continue with their children but Princess Anne's kids enjoyed it
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Frugal Princess Anne's thrifty hotel request that saved her £40
Princess Anne's thrifty hotel request has been revealed and honestly it's so on brand for the Princess Royal!
By Laura Harman Published
-
32 things you might not know about Princess Anne
The reliable Royal is one of the most beloved figures in the Royal Family. Here we share some fun and interesting facts about the Princess Royal...
By Jack Slater Published