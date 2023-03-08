Princess Anne's red beret stands out from the crowd at racing event but we can't get over the winner's connection to her grandchild!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We can't get over Princess Anne's red beret, which is yet another example of the royal's love of bold, classic pieces. As she stepped out for a day at the races, we're sure one was amused by the name of the winning horse.

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time we've seen Princess Anne's red beret.

The Princess Royal stepped out at an event named in honor of her grandmother and the winning horse has the same name as one of her own granddaughters!

Princess Anne's red lipstick is often considered her favorite choice and it appears that scarlet tones are a favorite in her wardrobe too. The hardworking royal attended a horse racing event at Sandown Park, with an extra personal touch.

The event in question, The Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother Memorial Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, is named in honor of the Princess' late grandmother - with whom she was very close.

Although Princess Anne was a professional horsewoman in her younger days, this race is actually only for amateur jockeys who are either in the military now or have retired from the military.

We can't be certain, but we're sure the devoted grandmother was amused by the name of the horse that won the race - Mayhem Mia!

Mia Tindall, daughter of Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall, is the apple of the Princess' eye if their interactions at various equestrian events are anything to go by.

Since Mia was born in 2014, images of Princess Anne being a very hands-on and doting grandma have shown a side of the royal that was previously unknown.

Considering the close bond that the Princess shared with her own grandmother, it's very touching to see that she's fostering such a strong bond with her own grandchildren.

Perhaps she might even pass down a few tips in the wardrobe department including one that's not only affordable but also good for the planet. Rewearing outfits! If it ain't broke don't fix it and Princess Anne's beret has perched upon her royal head before.

It was previously seen at another sporting event, this time in Scotland, which the Princess attended alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla. The vibes were high at the Braemar Highland Gathering, held at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2022 in Braemar, Scotland.

Little did they know that only five days later, Queen Elizabeth II would pass away at her beloved Scottish home Balmoral Castle.

In the months since her mother's death, Princess Anne is regarded as the most popular royal and the most hardworking. As time goes by and she attends more official engagements dressed to impress she may soon be known as the most stylish royal too!