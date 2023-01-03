Princess Anne's long-term stylist receives huge honor from King Charles

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne's stylist, the brains behind her iconic bouffant has received an illustrious honor from the King. Dawn Murphy, Princess Anne's hairstylist, was recognized with a special medal during King Charles' first-ever New Year's Honors List.

Princess Anne's stylist Dawn Murphy received a Royal Victorian Medal in recognition of her many years of service to the Princess Royal.

Another of her inner circle, her Lady in Waiting Margaret Hammond, was also among the 1,100 people honored by the King.

In other royal news, Queen Consort Camilla's first appearance of the year includes a special nod to Meghan Markle.

(Image credit: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

There may be some deviations in her hair and beauty routine, like Princess Anne's red lipstick, but the hardworking royal's hairstyle of choice has seldom changed. Her bouffant, which has been carefully crafted by her stylist Dawn Murphy, is so synonymous with the Princess that it's a must for actors cast as Anne in any series about the Royal Family.

Of late, the series grabbing the most attention is, of course, The Crown. Funnily enough, the Princess addressed the series previously - in relation to her hairstyle. Erin Doherty, who starred in the hit series as a teenage Princess Anne, claimed it took up to two hours in the hair and makeup department to recreate the look. This claim was too much for the Princess Royal, who responded to it during an ITV documentary marking her 70th birthday.

(Image credit: EPA/AFP via Getty Images)

People (opens in new tab) reported back in 2020 that Anne was quite taken aback at this claim. "Actually I read an article the other day," she said, "about the, I don’t watch Netflix and The Crown, but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did."

"And I'm thinking, she added, "'how could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."

Despite it seemingly being a pretty low-key job, if it takes that long, being a part of the Princess' inner circle is wholly appreciated by the Royal Family. In fact, it's not only Dawn who received thanks this year as her Lady in Waiting, Margaret Hammond, was also recognized for her work. The King's New Year's Honor List saw Margaret receive a promotion to the title of Commander of the Royal Victorian Order. The Royal Victorian Order is awarded to individuals who have personally served the monarch with distinction.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images)

According to the Royal Family's website (opens in new tab), Margaret is one of Princess Anne's 11 Ladies-in-Waiting. One of these women accompanies her on official engagements and they have racked up a serious amount of years working for the Princess. Per the site, "two of them have worked for HRH for over 50 years, three for over forty years, and five of them for over thirty years."

Needless to say, they've received honors previously including back in 2020 when Leonora, Countess of Lichfield, Araminta Ritchie, and Jane Holderness-Roddam also became Commanders of the Royal Victorian Order.