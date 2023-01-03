Princess Anne's long-term stylist receives huge honor from King Charles

Princess Anne's stylist has been recognized by King Charles for her loyal service after years contributing to the Princess' iconic look

Princess Anne, Princess Royal visits The Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists
(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)
Princess Anne's stylist, the brains behind her iconic bouffant has received an illustrious honor from the King. Dawn Murphy, Princess Anne's hairstylist, was recognized with a special medal during King Charles' first-ever New Year's Honors List.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal looks through a porthole window during her visit to view the D-Day landing craft on April 21, 2022 in Southsea, England. As the patron of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will inaugurate LCT 7074 and thank the organisations and individuals who have worked together with this prestigious award-winning heritage project. LCT 7074 is the only surviving Landing Craft (Tank) that participated in Operation Neptune, the naval dimension of Operation Overlord, the allied invasion of German-occupied Western Europe in 1944 known as D-Day. A six-year long project to raise, conserve and interpret the 200-foot-long vessel concluded with opening of the ship to the public at the D-Day Story, Southsea.

(Image credit: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

There may be some deviations in her hair and beauty routine, like Princess Anne's red lipstick, but the hardworking royal's hairstyle of choice has seldom changed. Her bouffant, which has been carefully crafted by her stylist Dawn Murphy, is so synonymous with the Princess that it's a must for actors cast as Anne in any series about the Royal Family. 

Of late, the series grabbing the most attention is, of course, The Crown. Funnily enough, the Princess addressed the series previously - in relation to her hairstyle. Erin Doherty, who starred in the hit series as a teenage Princess Anne, claimed it took up to two hours in the hair and makeup department to recreate the look. This claim was too much for the Princess Royal, who responded to it during an ITV documentary marking her 70th birthday.

Commander Tim Laurence and Princess Anne are seen in their car after their wedding

(Image credit: EPA/AFP via Getty Images)

People (opens in new tab) reported back in 2020 that Anne was quite taken aback at this claim. "Actually I read an article the other day," she said, "about the, I don’t watch Netflix and The Crown, but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did."

"And I'm thinking, she added, "'how could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."

Despite it seemingly being a pretty low-key job, if it takes that long, being a part of the Princess' inner circle is wholly appreciated by the Royal Family. In fact, it's not only Dawn who received thanks this year as her Lady in Waiting, Margaret Hammond, was also recognized for her work. The King's New Year's Honor List saw Margaret receive a promotion to the title of Commander of the Royal Victorian Order. The Royal Victorian Order is awarded to individuals who have personally served the monarch with distinction.

Princess Anne At A Banquet In Dubai During A Royal Tour (exact Day Date Not Certain)

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images)

According to the Royal Family's website (opens in new tab), Margaret is one of Princess Anne's 11 Ladies-in-Waiting. One of these women accompanies her on official engagements and they have racked up a serious amount of years working for the Princess. Per the site, "two of them have worked for HRH for over 50 years, three for over forty years, and five of them for over thirty years."

Needless to say, they've received honors previously including back in 2020 when Leonora, Countess of Lichfield, Araminta Ritchie, and Jane Holderness-Roddam also became Commanders of the Royal Victorian Order.

