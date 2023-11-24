Prince William’s latest military appearance has royal fans all saying the same thing
The Prince of Wales made his first military appearance since being made Colonel-in-Chief
Prince William swapped his usual tailored suits for a military uniform as he visited the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment for the first time since becoming its Colonel-in-Chief – and fans are absolutely loving this new look.
The Duke of Cornwall is starting to rival his style icon wife, Kate Middleton, as fans recently raved about his modern take on formalwear, rocking fresh white trainers with his suit.
In his first visit to the regiment since being appointed to the ceremonial role by King Charles in August, William called his time with the squad a “memorable hands-on introduction” to the regiment, as he got suited and booted for action in the field at Salisbury Plain.
Created in 2007, the Mercian Regiment provides the fighting element of the British Armed Forces.
During his introduction, William was taken in a Warrior armoured fighting vehicle to observe an attack exercise.
Posting a series of pictures and clips to their official social media accounts, Prince William wrote, “A memorable hands-on introduction to the Mercian Regiment as its Colonel-in-Chief. A real education ‘in the field’ and understanding the work of modern infantry in the @britisharmy.”
While many were impressed with the serious nature of William’s time with the regiment, it’s fair to say others were… distracted.
Fans flooded the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram accounts with praise for “how handsome” William looked in his Action Man solider get-up.
“Who doesn’t love a man in uniform,” one fan wrote.
Another added, “Love these pictures and videos! And with all due respect, His Royal Highness is so handsome! I’m sure he will be a wonderful Colonel-in-Chief.”
When people weren’t focusing on William’s looks, other comments pointed out how poignant it must have been for William to step into such an important role with the armed forces.
“Aw you can immediately see that this is his deal, and he was absolutely thrilled to do military stuff,” one comment read. While another agreed, stating, “Looks like a mutual enjoyment of the visit was felt by all involved!”
Sergeant Mark Kirton, who rode with Prince William during his visit, said, “He was operating the weapons systems on the Warrior platform but he was also throwing smoke [grenades], which will cover the screen for the light roll troops to move through the wood.”
“In his new role as our Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment, hopefully he realises what we do as a unit especially with the Warrior platform. He got very excited when all the smoke and bangs were going off!”
Prince William carried out a 44-week training stint at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst after he graduated from St. Andrews university, and was later attached to the Royal Air Force and Navy.
Despite him wanting to join the war he was prevented from doing so given his position as a future King.
Retired head of the British army General Sir Mike Jackson has previously claimed that both William and the late Queen wanted William to serve his country – but his position as future King made it impossible.
Sir Mike, while appearing on ITV’s five-part series, The Real Crown, said the late Queen told him, “My grandsons have taken my shilling, therefore they must do their duty”, however, “It was decided that William, as heir to the heir, the risk [was] too great.”
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
