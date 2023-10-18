Prince William’s hobby fills Kate Middleton with 'horror' and it’s no surprise she's hoping to shield Prince George from it!

Prince William’s hobby fills Kate with “horror” and the “terrified” Princess of Wales once revealed she hopes to shield Prince George from it.

As the future King and Queen Consort, Prince William and the Princess of Wales are accustomed to throwing themselves into learning new things and trying out hobbies at engagements. Earlier this month, it was revealed that trying new things for the first time is a valuable life lesson Kate’s teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. However, when it comes to Prince William’s hobby of motorcycling, it seems she’s far less keen to see them follow in his footsteps. The Princess of Wales has previously said it fills her with “horror” and explained that she hopes she can prevent Prince George from getting involved.

Speaking during the couple’s first official visit to Dundee back in 2015, Kate shared her fear of Prince William motorcycling. Whilst it might not be something we see him do often, the King’s eldest son apparently passed his motorbike test at 19.

Wearing a powder blue coat, Kate, who kept her make-up fresh and glowing, with a soft rose-pink lip colour, talked with fans outside the Dundee Rep Theatre. According to Vanity Fair, Kate was reportedly asked if Prince William was still riding his motorcycle.

The now-Princess of Wales apparently responded, “He’s still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified. Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it.”

So it seems Prince William’s hobby wasn’t something he gave up immediately after having children and his motorcycle rides left Kate “terrified” for his safety.

This concern extended to their eldest son potentially taking up the activity. Even though Prince George was only two at the time, his devoted mum already expressed a desire to “keep” her son off his father’s motorcycle, which makes total sense given her existing worries for Prince William's safety.

Princess Charlotte was five months old when Kate shared her views on Prince William’s hobby in Dundee. Though if Kate is still “terrified” by her husband’s motorcycling it would make sense that she would also be hoping to keep Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from taking up the activity too. This might be easier said than done as they grow up as all three Wales kids are known to be super sporty and fond of getting involved in new activities.

By the time they are old enough, though, Prince William could have given up motorcycling completely himself, especially as he’s aware of his wife’s worries. During a visit to the Isle of Man for the TT 2018 races he admitted that since becoming a father of three he’d have to “tone it down now”.

He also confessed that when he told Kate he was undertaking an engagement on the Isle of Man when the races were on she'd been a little sceptical about his reasons for going, saying, “Really?”

Now he’s Prince of Wales and first in the royal line of succession, the danger of a potential motorcycle crash might well mean that he’s already stopped going out motorcycle riding. However, it’s not his only hobby and Kate shares his love of rugby which has definitely passed on to their children. Just a few days ago Prince George joined his father to watch Wales play in the Rugby World Cup in France and the young royal has also accompanied both his parents to watch Wales play England in the Six Nations.