Prince William's disappointing Taylor Swift news ahead of the coronation is so understandable.

The coronation weekend was packed full of exciting events and high-profile appearances from the senior royals, but sadly Prince William didn’t get to see one of his favourite musicians perform at the Coronation Concert. Held at Windsor Castle on 7th May, it was watched by many generations of the Royal Family including the Prince of Wales. The line-up included Katy Perry, Gary Barlow, Paloma Faith and Lionel Richie. One person who didn’t take to the stage to perform, was their fellow music icon Taylor Swift.

Prince William has had experience singing alongside her himself and at his latest appearance he made it clear he’s definitely still a fan. Sadly, Taylor wasn’t at the concert and it’s now been suggested that she declined an invitation to perform.

According to The Mirror, in his new book, Endgame, royal author Omid Scobie, has reportedly alleged that Taylor was invited to perform at the Coronation Concert, but didn’t accept. Whether or not she was invited remains to be confirmed by the palace or Taylor, but at the time of the concert she was in the middle of her US Eras tour.

Taylor Swift was set to be performing in Nashville on 6th May and in Philadelphia on 12th May and these dates were announced in November 2022, as per Variety. With these pre-organised commitments, if Taylor was invited to sing at the concert as it’s claimed, then the tour could possibly have been why she wasn’t able to make it and this would be totally understandable.

In her absence the show was still spectacular though Prince William might’ve felt some disappointment as he’s a big fan of hers. Stepping out at the Tusk Conservation Awards on 27th November, the Prince of Wales spoke with The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood.

As reported by Hello!, Ronnie later claimed, "We were talking about the tour and I said 'come on, you've got to come out on tour' and we were talking about the new album and everything. William said [he would] if we could get Taylor Swift there."

He then told Prince William that Taylor had sung with Sir Mick Jagger and the royal apparently responded, “I’m there then.”

Sir Mick Jagger is in good company as Prince William had also sung with Taylor at the Winter Whites Gala at Kensington Palace In 2013. He, Taylor and Jon Bon Jovi all performed Livin’ on a Prayer and Prince William revealed this was totally out of his “comfort zone”.

Reflecting upon this moment on the Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk in 2021, Prince William described himself as being like a “swan”, trying to keep himself “composed on the outside” whilst inside “the little begs [were] paddling fast”.

"Now, a lot of people might think that I’m comfortable on stage. When I do speeches and things like that, I’ve done so many now, they’re not a problem. But I’ve not done singing. At times, when you’re taken out of your comfort zone, you’ve got to roll with it,” he said. “And I think we’ve gotten to the stage in this life where we do micromanage ourselves. We do worry about: how do we look on social media? Who said what about me? What am I wearing? There’s so many pressures, but I think making a fool of yourself is okay."