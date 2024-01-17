Prince William’s "direct request" for Carole Middleton to be "properly included" in a major Royal Family event has reportedly been detailed in a new biography.

Since the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding back in 2011, the Middleton family have been thrust into the royal spotlight too. In recent years they’ve been glimpsed attending everything from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service and even several royal weddings. However, there’s one major royal event that they reportedly secured not only an invitation to, but some of the best seats in the house, thanks to the future King.

According to The Mirror, in his soon-to-be-released biography, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, author Robert Hardman has shared details about Prince William’s alleged "direct request" for Carole and her family to be included in King Charles’s coronation.

Not only did Carole and Michael attend the coronation amid reports of a limited guest-list, but the Princess of Wales’s siblings James and Pippa were there too, all looking stunning wearing outfits from some of the best British clothing brands. It’s now been suggested that their attendance and prominent seats were allegedly a "direct request from the Prince of Wales himself".

Robert Hardman is said to have quoted an unnamed source who claimed that "having all of them there was very important to him" and that "he was absolutely insistent that his wife's family be properly included". The author then reflected that this decision highlighted the “shifting sands” in the Royal Family since Queen Elizabeth was crowned, as "seventy years on, the Middletons outnumber the Mountbattens four to one".

The only member of Prince Philip’s Mountbatten family that was seen at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation was Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma. She also attended Prince Philip’s funeral and rode in the same car as Queen Elizabeth when the guest list for the service was limited to 30 people, showing just how important she is.

As the family of the future Queen Consort, though, it’s perhaps no surprise that Carole, Michael, James and Pippa Middleton are being invited and seated prominently at Royal Family occasions. The decision to grant Prince William’s “direct request” and ensure Kate’s family are included could also be seen as a sign of respect and affection for her too.

Meanwhile, Prince William is understood to have a close relationship with his in-laws and, as per Express.co.uk, royal author Katie Nicholl previously expressed her belief to OK! that the Middletons are an "anchor" for the future King.

"The Middletons have always been that anchor for Kate and William. It’s a real sense of normality amid any chaos," she claimed. "William has always loved spending time with all the Middletons as it’s his escapism."

Carole in particular has also played a key part in helping them with looking after Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. In 2014, she even reportedly accompanied the couple on their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand to help with Prince George, who was then just nine months old.

Now it seems like the coronation might have set a precedent for how the Middletons will continue to be included "properly" in similar royal events going forwards.