Prince William’s simple posture trick that shows he’s more ‘comfortable in his own skin’ than ever before

A body language expert has highlighted a simple posture trick that Prince William has recently adopted and it shows that he’s more ‘comfortable in his own skin’ than ever before.

With the eyes of the world upon the Royal Family at all times, it would be understandable for them to feel a little self-conscious at times. Whenever royals from Kate Middleton to Duchess Sophie step out at royal events, no matter how stunning their outfits it's probably nerve-wracking to say the least, so confidence boosters to improve self-esteem are likely helpful.

And Prince William seems to take it all in his stride - according to one body language expert, he's more 'comfortable in his own skin’ than he has ever been before and it's visible thanks to one new posture trick he's recently adopted.

"Prince William, in terms of being our future monarch, has certainly come far in his ability to not only work with members of the royal family, or Kate, but to also work alone - all whilst coming across as super confident," body language and behavioural expert Darren Stanton told The Express.

"One thing I have noticed with him as of late is that he will widen his stance, which is a new gesture that we haven't seen with William before."

The new gesture, which shows off William's newfound confidence, is one used by many celebrities and public figures when they step out in front of fans and cameras at events to give off the notion of being confident. The trick can be seen in practice in many pictures of the best red carpet looks of all time.

"This is a gesture that pop stars and actors often adopt at red carpet events, as it denotes confidence. With Prince William, we will notice a few gestures where his foot stance is quite wide, and that is directly linked unconsciously to the level of inner confidence and personal comfort he feels."

The stance is the reason, the expert added, that William "doesn’t come across as nervous, as he looks and appears comfortable in his own skin."

But if, unlike William, you're not feeling all too comfortable in your own skin as you head out, you can utilise his trick and others to fake confidence and even trick yourself into feeling it properly.

In a room of people, following the idea that by simply displaying positive body language you can increase your self-esteem, you can easily fake it till you make with just one simple trick.

After taking on Prince William's wide stance, Lillian Glass, a body language expert and author of The Body Language Advantage, suggests simply to lift up your chin. That's it!

"Confident people are always looking up, never down at the table, the ground, or their feet," she told Business Insider. "You have to always pretend that there's a string holding the crown of your head up."