32 of Prince William and Prince Harry's cutest and most iconic brother moments

While Prince William and Prince Harry are rarely seen making public appearances together these days, over the years they have spent any an occasion side by side as they stepped out from their private domains.

Whether it’s been fulfilling royal duties together, attending - or indeed playing in - sporting events side by side, supporting one another in big life milestones or stepping out as brothers to honour their late mother, Princess Diana, the two princes have had many iconic moments, big and small.

So if you’re missing seeing the two step out into the limelight together, here are 32 of the cutest, best and most touching moments they’ve spent as brothers in the public eye…

32 of William and Harry's most iconic brother moments

1. Unveiling the Princess Diana statue

In July 2021, Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

2. The brothers admiring their mother's statue

The two brothers stand together, admiring the statue of their mother, Princess Diana, which honoured the charitable work she carried out throughout her life.

3. Sharing in wedding excitement

In May 2018, the two brothers waved at onlookers together as they cheerily walked up to St George’s Chapel in Windsor on the morning of Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

4. Getting to the church on time

Prince William and Prince Harry entered Westminster Abbey side-by-side on the morning of Prince William’s wedding to Catherine, now Princess of Wales, in April 2011.

5. Wetting their acting skills

The two brothers attended the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ at the Royal Albert Hall together in December 2017. It was rumoured that the pair appeared in the film dressed in stormtrooper costumes, as they are apparently fans of the sci-fi franchise.

6. Taking a moment on a special day

As they approach St George’s Chapel on the morning of Harry and Meghan’s summer wedding, the two brothers share an intimate moment as they laugh and smile during their walk.

7. Busy on a building site

Wearing adorable matching hard hats with their names printed on them, William and Prince Harry toured a building site as part of the BBC television DIY SOS. While they attended, they helped to renovate homes for ex-service personnel.

8. Getting wedding ready

Looking very sharp on the evening before Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan, the two brothers exited Windsor Castle to meet and greet flocks of adoring and excited members of the public in celebration of the nuptials.

9. Getting competitive at a polo game

Prince William and Prince Harry sporting together as they take part in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at Billingbear Polo Club.

10. Going to the chapel...

The two excited princes share a light and happy moment inside St. George’s Chapel as they await Meghan Markle’s arrival on the morning of her wedding to Prince Harry.

11. The love of polo begins...

Maybe one of the most adorable pics we’ve ever seen - the two young princes playing a childhood game of polo wearing matching head-to-toe outfits!

12. Meeting an icon

We all know that Paddington Bear has a particular affinity for the Royal Family, so of course he found time to meet the two princes in person.

13. Coming home

Prince William helping younger brother Harry pack his kit bags into the car after he returned from 10 weeks on active duty in Afghanistan.

14. Watching the Commonwealth Games together

Prince Harry and Prince William sharing a laugh as they watch a hockey match at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre during the 20th Commonwealth Games.

15. Taking a break from playing polo

Prince Harry sharing a moment of camaraderie with brother William, as he throws his arm over his shoulder during a moment of rest in a polo match.

16. The young princes playing on rocking horses as toddlers

The two brothers playing on rocking horses as toddlers in their Kensington Palace home. They sure were cute!

17. Making observations at Trooping the Colour

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? The two brothers have attended many a Trooping the Colour events over the years, and this particular occasion saw the pair analysing something in the sky as they stood on the recognisable balcony with the rest of their family.

18. Enjoying the Invictus Games

William and Harry love to watch a game of sports together, so of course they attended The Invictus Games side by side, lightheartedly enjoying a game, as they laugh and smile.

19. Having a private moment at the Anzac services

Prince William and Prince Harry have of course attended many events and services together over the years. This Anzac Day Service saw them share a quiet moment of privacy as they went to join the rest of the family.

20. Volunteering with the Red Cross

The brothers have done a lot of volunteer work over the years. Here, Prince William and Prince Harry volunteered at a Red Cross depot where they helped pack items bound for the Maldives.

21. Decompressing after playing polo

Prince William and Prince Harry take a moment to recuperate together after taking part in a charity polo match.

22. Attending Pippa Middleton's wedding together

All suited and booted, the two brothers walk together to Pippa Middleton’s wedding service, as they attend with the rest of their family.

23. Celebrating at Sport Relief

Prince Harry congratulating and shaking his older brother’s hand after he ran the Sport Relief London Mile, which he completed in 6 minutes and 10 seconds.

24. Cutting the ribbon together

The two brothers cutting a ribbon together as they open the Greenhouse Sports Centre.

25. Prince Harry and Prince William at The Diana Award event

Prince William and Prince Harry attending the Diana Award ceremony at St James' Palace together, clapping on stage as their mother's Legacy Award is being presented.

26. A moment backstage

In the run-up to the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium in 2007, the two brothers went backstage to look through the programmes together and enjoy a quiet moment in honour of their late mother.

Always fans of a sporting event, Prince Harry and Prince William share a moment of recognition as they officially start the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon elite men's and mass race.

28. Hitting the slopes

Always the sporty pair, Harry and William enjoyed a spot of skiing as young children, as they hit the slopes side by side in Klosters, Switzerland back in 1995.

29. Style twins

In one of their many matching looks, the brothers went formal as they took part in the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Association annual parade in 2007.

30. Pals at a family friend wedding

Prince Harry and Prince William sharing a laugh together as they attend the wedding of Edward van Cutsem, their father King Charles’ godson, when he married Lady Tamara Grosvenor in 2004.

31. Boating at the falls

A young Harry and William on holiday in Toronto, Canada with their mother Princess Diana in 1991. The two youngsters wore matching waterproof capes, as they travelled on The Maid of the Mist sightseeing boat tour of Niagara Falls.

32. Taking a moment for their mother

In a touching moment, the two brothers knelt together in front of a tribute left outside Kensington Palace in honour of their late mother, Princess Diana. William and Harry spent time looking through all of the photos, flowers and souvenirs left by well-wishers.