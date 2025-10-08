Prince William 'immensely proud' of Kate Middleton and made special gestures 'early on' to help her settle into royal life

We might not see the Prince and Princess of Wales holding hands at engagements anytime soon, but when they’re out in public together their closeness as a couple couldn’t be clearer. It’s the small moments between the royals that can often be the most enlightening and Prince William’s gestures to Kate have been picked up on by Dame Mary Berry.

The baking legend has met the Waleses in person when they appeared on her 2019 programme, A Berry Royal Christmas. However, it was during a new interview with the Daily Mail that she discussed how "encouraging" she thinks William is to Kate.

"There's always a little arm around the back, encouraging her," Mary noted wisely - and she’s totally right. Over the years I’ve also spotted so many instances of the future King making this protective, supportive movement when he and his wife are at engagements or events.

The Dame also shared another thing Prince William did, back when the Princess of Wales first began making official public appearances in 2011.

She said, "Early on when she started doing public life, he would chip in and say something really nice and encouraging, you know? He's obviously immensely proud of her."

Unlike his wife of 14 years, Prince William grew up as a royal and although having the weight of public expectation on his shoulders won’t have been easy, he was at least more familiar with certain aspects of public life. Kate has learnt fast on the job and from the very beginning William was supportive of her making the role her own.

"There’s no pressure though," he said in their engagement interview when discussing his mother’s legacy. "There’s no pressure because, like Kate said, it’s about carving your own future. No one’s going to try and fill my mother’s shoes and what she did is fantastic. It’s about making your own future and your own destiny and Kate will do a very good job of that."

Alongside his supportive gestures and encouragement, Prince William himself has directly spoken about being proud of Kate. In January he shared a message in honour of her birthday, declaring that she was the "most incredible wife and mother".

"The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you," William continued, referencing the challenging 2024 they had following the Princess’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

Their mutual respect, admiration and unwavering support for each other is something I definitely see as a key factor in their strong marriage. It’s an important foundation for any relationship and is surely essential for one such as theirs which is being lived in the royal spotlight.

As Mary spotted, he is very encouraging to her and Kate is known to touch her husband on the arm or back too at events. The royals don’t typically go in for huge displays of affection in public, but these smaller moments speak volumes and show that the Waleses in particular aren’t afraid to take a more personal approach and break with tradition.