Prince William and Kate Middleton's favourite takeaway food comes with a special privilege

While the Prince and Princess of Wales no doubt have access to the best of the best when it comes to food and often enjoy expertly cooked meals prepared by royal chefs, the couple are just like the rest of us when it comes to a night in with a takeaway.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have opened up about their takeaway of choice in the past and shared details of what a relaxed evening with a takeout meal looks like for them. And while it sounds pretty standard in most ways, there's a particular element that involves a privilege not all members of the royal family are given.

Back in 2017, the couple were guests on BBC Radio 1, joining DJ Scott Mills to surprise fellow presenter Adele Roberts, who was set to run the London Marathon for the royals' Heads Together campaign. Kate and William opened up about how they love to settle down to watch a box set and eat a takeaway curry at their home, which was at Kensington Palace at the time.

When asked if they were "allowed" to order a takeaway to the Palace, Catherine replied, "Absolutely", before confirming that it would be "curry, definitely".

Of course, the royal way of doing things means that the food isn't delivered straight to their door. Instead, the takeaway is collected, although the couple are lucky enough to have a member of staff do it for them. William explained, "It doesn't usually tend to get ordered to the Palace. We tend to go pick it up - [though] not ourselves!"

And while the Wales family mainly reside in Adelaide Cottage near Windsor these days (Kensington Palace is still their official London residence), we'd imagine takeaways are collected for them and brought to the cottage door there, too.

However, it seems that not all Royal Family members are granted the same takeaway privilege, as Princess Eugenie recently admitted that she hurries out to collect her and Jack Brooksbank's takeaways in her pyjamas.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast in 2023, Prince William's cousin, who lived at at Ivy Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace at the time, explained, "So last night we got a curry, which I never do. I never eat them.

"Jack and I were literally sitting for an hour on Deliveroo, like 'what on Earth does this mean?'"

Eugenie added that once the food is on its way, she will "ring down" to tell the Palace staff to expect it. "And then, we'll get in our pyjamas and drive down and go pick it up," she added.

"We could walk, but I don’t want to be in my pyjamas outside."