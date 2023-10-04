Prince William could be ‘kicking himself’ over schedule ‘clash’ after Kate made ‘right decision’

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William could be “kicking himself” over a major schedule “clash” after the Princess of Wales made the “right decision”, according to a royal expert.

As the future King and Queen Consort, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate have seriously busy schedules, packed with both joint and solo engagements. The couple typically ensure that school holidays are free from engagements to allow them to spend quality time with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. But during term time with so many public and family moments to balance it seems there are sometimes inevitable schedule clashes - including a particularly significant one reportedly coming up very soon.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Opening up to OK!, the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond expressed her belief that Prince William could be “kicking himself” that two important events have coincided in November.

In recent days it’s been claimed that Kate is set to miss out on attending the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony for the first time this year. Her absence is reportedly because she’s chosen to stay in the UK to support Prince George as he takes exams. During this same time Prince William will be travelling solo to Singapore for the annual awards.

"I cheered out loud when I learned that Catherine had chosen to stay home with George. It’s absolutely the right decision,” Jennie said, "Official duties will come and go; children need their parents, and they grow up fast. There will be more Earthshot events and prizes. But this year, George has his own big event going on - exams.”

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The royal expert described it as “entirely right” that the Princess of Wales will be there to “help him through” the exams. She also put forward the idea that Prince William might be frustrated about how things have aligned time-wise but will be very “supportive” of his wife staying.

Jennie continued, “I expect William is kicking himself that his schedule clashes with George’s exams, but he will be wholly supportive of Catherine staying home to help their son."

Prince George is predicted to follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton College when he's 13, with the pre-test in the autumn term said to be key to determining his future school. However, it had already been confirmed last month that Prince William - who founded the Earthshot prize in 2020 - would go to Singapore.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The schedule clash was no doubt unavoidable and Jennie’s suggestion that Prince William will be “wholly supportive” of Kate staying with Prince George is heart-warming. She’s attended the previous Earthshot Prize Awards with the Prince of Wales, though at least this way one half of the royal couple will be there for both significant moments.

Prince George will likely understand too, especially given his incredible bond with his father and how he’s witnessed him taking his duties seriously and carrying out public appearances and engagements. Prince William’s commitment to the Earthshot Prize could also be seen as being partly inspired by his children.

The future King previously told BBC’s Newscast that he considers the next generation when it comes to his determination to conserve the planet and fight climate change with the Prize.

"If we're not careful, we're robbing from our children's future,” he declared. “What we do now. And I think that’s not fair. And so I’m trying to use my little bit of influence, my little bit of profile to highlight some incredible people doing amazing things and will genuinely help try and fix some of these problems.”