Prince William and Kate Middleton to choose ‘modest’ life for kids as they ‘don’t want’ one of Queen’s most prized possessions
Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to prefer their 'modest' surroundings to one of the Queen's favorite residences...
Prince William and Kate Middleton have chosen a “modest” life for their kids as they reportedly “don’t want” one of the late Queen’s most prized possessions.
- The Prince and Princess of Wales apparently “don’t want” to live at Windsor Castle where the Queen spent much of the last few years of her life.
- Instead, a royal correspondent has claimed that despite rumors they could move into the castle, the Wales family prefer their “modest” Berkshire cottage.
- This royal news comes as King Charles is set to honor Prince Philip’s selfless act and ensure his father won’t be forgotten at the coronation.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing for a future as King and Queen Consort but they apparently much prefer their “modest” home, Adelaide Cottage, Windsor to one of the Queen’s most beloved residences. Windsor Castle was the Queen’s primary home throughout the last few years of her life and was very close to her heart. She had the right to live there as monarch as it’s owned by the Crown Estate and reports have speculated that Kate Middleton and Prince William won’t permanently live at their cottage and would one day settle in the castle.
However, it’s now been suggested by royal correspondent Camilla Tominey that they could end up leaving this historic property lying empty for the foreseeable future.
Last year the Prince and Princess of Wales left Kensington Palace and just a few weeks before the Queen passed away, they settled into Adelaide Cottage. In a discussion about royal residences during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Camilla Tominey expressed her belief that far from preparing for another big upheaval, Prince William and Kate prefer their “modest” surroundings for their family. So much so they reportedly “don’t want” Windsor Castle as a potential home.
“The Waleses' don’t want to move into Windsor Castle because they’re actually quite happy in Adelaide Cottage, which by comparison is modest accommodation,” she claimed. "Not by comparison to us, but by comparison to royal accommodation."
The four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage is certainly humbler than Windsor Castle. As Prince William is first in the royal line of succession it seems possible that he’s senior enough that King Charles would permit him to live there if he and Kate actually wanted to. Instead, the castle currently remains uninhabited and although King Charles has a right to live there, he's also unlikely to do so permanently as he's reportedly not a fan of the castle's position under a flightpath, as per The Times (opens in new tab).
Over the years reports have suggested that Prince William and Kate are trying to give Prince George, Charlotte and Louis up as much of an ordinary childhood as possible given they are the late Queen’s great-grandchildren.
Whilst royal correspondent Katie Nicholl suggested in her book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and the Future of the Crown, that Kate especially “admires” Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's parenting style. She suggested that they are helping their children to be "prepared" for the "real world".
“Kate is said to admire the way Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, are raising their children – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn – in the bosom of the Royal Family but prepared for life in the real world,” she claimed.
It seems that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s more “modest” residence could be the perfect fit for them at least when their children are younger compared to Windsor Castle, providing them all the privacy and space they need without being such a grand and high-profile royal home.
Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
