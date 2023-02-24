Prince William and Kate Middleton to choose ‘modest’ life for kids as they ‘don’t want’ one of Queen’s most prized possessions

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to prefer their 'modest' surroundings to one of the Queen's favorite residences...

Prince William and Kate Middleton choose modest life in Berkshire. Seen here visiting the National Maritime Museum
By Emma Shacklock
Prince William and Kate Middleton have chosen a “modest” life for their kids as they reportedly “don’t want” one of the late Queen’s most prized possessions. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing for a future as King and Queen Consort but they apparently much prefer their “modest” home, Adelaide Cottage, Windsor to one of the Queen’s most beloved residences. Windsor Castle was the Queen’s primary home throughout the last few years of her life and was very close to her heart. She had the right to live there as monarch as it’s owned by the Crown Estate and reports have speculated that Kate Middleton and Prince William won’t permanently live at their cottage and would one day settle in the castle. 

However, it’s now been suggested by royal correspondent Camilla Tominey that they could end up leaving this historic property lying empty for the foreseeable future. 

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School

Last year the Prince and Princess of Wales left Kensington Palace and just a few weeks before the Queen passed away, they settled into Adelaide Cottage. In a discussion about royal residences during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Camilla Tominey expressed her belief that far from preparing for another big upheaval, Prince William and Kate prefer their “modest” surroundings for their family. So much so they reportedly “don’t want” Windsor Castle as a potential home. 

“The Waleses' don’t want to move into Windsor Castle because they’re actually quite happy in Adelaide Cottage, which by comparison is modest accommodation,” she claimed. "Not by comparison to us, but by comparison to royal accommodation."

The entrance to Winsdor castle seen from the Great park

The four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage is certainly humbler than Windsor Castle. As Prince William is first in the royal line of succession it seems possible that he’s senior enough that King Charles would permit him to live there if he and Kate actually wanted to. Instead, the castle currently remains uninhabited and although King Charles has a right to live there, he's also unlikely to do so permanently as he's reportedly not a fan of the castle's position under a flightpath, as per The Times (opens in new tab).

Over the years reports have suggested that Prince William and Kate are trying to give Prince George, Charlotte and Louis up as much of an ordinary childhood as possible given they are the late Queen’s great-grandchildren

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour

Whilst royal correspondent Katie Nicholl suggested in her book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and the Future of the Crown, that Kate especially “admires” Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's parenting style. She suggested that they are helping their children to be "prepared" for the "real world". 

“Kate is said to admire the way Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, are raising their children – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn – in the bosom of the Royal Family but prepared for life in the real world,” she claimed.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

It seems that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s more “modest” residence could be the perfect fit for them at least when their children are younger compared to Windsor Castle, providing them all the privacy and space they need without being such a grand and high-profile royal home.

