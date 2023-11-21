Prince Harry follows in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps as he takes on special honour in Canada

Prince Harry followed in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps as he and Meghan Markle were invited to watch the San Jose Sharks v Vancouver Canucks game in Vancouver.

On November 20th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended an ice hockey game in Vancouver and watched as the Vancouver Canucks took on the San Jose Sharks. The Prince looked delighted to be invited and rather excited as he took to the ice to make the ceremonial first puck drop. He then returned to the box seats where he and his wife watched the game together and supported Meghan's team, the Canucks.

In a rather sweet way, this ceremonial honour mirrored an engagement that Harry's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, took part in more than two decades ago.

In 2002, Queen Elizabeth attended an ice hockey game and also dropped the puck to team captains Markus Naslundof the Vancouver Canucks and Mike Ricci of the San Jose Sharks at a pre-season hockey game, the same teams that participated in the match that Prince Harry attended.

Like her grandson, the Queen looked equally delighted to be taking part in this event and to be taking part in this Canadian sport.

Unlike her grandson, the Queen's visit in 2002 was part of a twelve-day cross-Canada Golden Jubilee tour. In comparison, Prince Harry and Meghan were in Canada ahead of the next Invictus Games, which are set to be held in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025.

In a sweet moment captured on camera at the game, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were snapped enjoying the game and supporting the Canucks from the sideline. Harry and Meghan loudly shouted their support when their team won and Harry even did a little dance after watching his team score.

The Canucks then posted this moment on X (formerly known as Twitter) much to the delight of royal fans.

Royal supporters commented that they loved this private moment between the Prince and Duchess as they celebrated at this fun event. "Love these two, they are having the best time. Freedom looks good on H/M," said one commenter. "I’m obsessed they’re so cute," said another. "AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!! Also my god Prince Harry's little dance is so cuteeeee," said yet another adoring fan.