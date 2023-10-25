Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were just made fun of in another TV show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were just made fun of in an episode of Family Guy that aired on Fox on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

In the most recent episode of Family Guy on Fox, titled A ‘Stache from the Past, a joke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was made by the characters in the show. The joke primarily consisted of mocking Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal that was announced three years ago. According to Forbes, the couple signed a five-year $100 million contract with Netflix in September 2020, agreeing to produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

So far the couple has released the Netflix docu-series Harry and Meghan. The show focused on how they met, their position within the Royal Family and the fallout and criticism they received after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.

The episode of Family Guy poked fun at their Netflix deal and the couple's decision to 'go it alone' and leave their positions as full time working royals.

(Image credit: Fox)

Spare by Prince Harry | £14 at Amazon Reflecting upon his experience of life as a member of the Royal Family, Prince Harry gives fascinating insights and revelations all in his own words. This best-seller reflects upon everything from the loss of Princess Diana to Prince Harry's love story with Meghan Markle.

In the episode, Peter Griffin says, "That's fine I'll go it alone, just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry."

The show then flicks to a scene that shows cartoon versions of Meghan and Harry sitting on sun loungers outside of a mansion. A butler appears and presents the Prince with his mail, "Sir, your millions from Netflix for ... no one knows what." Prince Harry replies, "Put it with the rest of them" and shoos his butler away.

Meghan's phone then bleeps and the Duchess says to the Duke, "Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco." Harry looks disappointed and looks away saying, "I shouldn’t have left the made-up nonsense."

(Image credit: Getty)

But this isn't the first time that Harry and Meghan have had fun poked at them by a TV cartoon. In February 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced a similar thinly veiled dig from another US TV show, South Park. The show used caricatures called the Prince and Princess of Canada to mock the royal couple in an episode titled Worldwide Privacy Tour.

The Prince and Princess were shown to be demanding privacy from the public by going on TV shows and taking part in on-screen interviews to demand their privacy - a clear dig at the irony of demanding privacy while also ensuring you are highly publicised.