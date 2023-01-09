Prince Harry addresses recent royal racism row and his ‘love’ for Lady Susan Hussey

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry addresses Lady Susan Hussey stating that he and Meghan Markle 'love' the former lady-in-waiting, who stepped down following allegations of racism. Following the incident, in which she made racially insensitive comments to head of the charity Sistah Space Ngozi Fulani - Lady Susan was able to meet and apologize to Ngozi. This, according to Prince Harry, exemplifies a potential change - which he detailed during his candid interview.

Prince Harry addressed the recent race row at Buckingham Palace and detailed what its outcome may mean for the Royal Family.

The Prince even added that he and Meghan Markle 'love' Lady Susan Hussey.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

While appearing on not one but two interviews, to promote his memoir Spare, Prince Harry addressed the recent scandal at Buckingham Palace following racially insensitive comments made by the Queen’s former lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey to Ngozi Fulani, founder of Sistah Space.

Discussing the incident with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Prince Harry said he was 'very happy' about the meeting, because, “because Meghan and I love Susan Hussey. And I also know that what she meant," he added. "She never meant any harm at all. But the response from the British press, and from people online because of the stories that they wrote was horrendous.”

“But everything to do with my wife, after six years, they haven’t said a single thing," he said, in reference to the Royal Family staying silent as Meghan was eviscerated by many publications.

Many viewers were confused by this reaction from the Prince, who said the key issue in this incident was unconscious bias. As many were left wondering, what is unconscious bias - the Prince explained how he thinks the manner in which the Royal Family dealt with the traumatic incident exemplifies how they could deal with the horrendous treatment of his wife by the tabloid press.

(Image credit: CBS/Getty Images)

The traumatic encounter, which led to a barrage of horrific online abuse against both women, gained huge global attention after Ngozi publicly shared her experience, that occurred during an event at the palace.

In the months since, Lady Susan Hussey and Ngozi Fulani enjoyed a meeting, "filled with warmth and understanding," during which the former lady-in-waiting was afforded the opportunity to apologize wholeheartedly. Ngozi accepted her 'sincere apologies' and a statement released jointly by Buckingham Palace and the charity boss on December 16, 2022, declared, "Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.”

The statement also added, "Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.”