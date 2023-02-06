Prince George’s first solo engagement could be radically different to the Queen’s - and here’s why

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George’s first solo engagement could end up being radically different to the late Queen’s Elizabeth’s and here we reveal why.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest child hasn’t undertaken his first solo engagement yet though Queen Elizabeth’s took place when she was 16.

It’s likely Prince George won’t carry out his first engagement alone so early as he might follow in Prince William’s footsteps instead.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton combined Parisian stripes and affordable gold earrings for an ultra chic outfit.

Prince George might be one of the most high-profile of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren since he’s set to be King one day, but he’s still just nine years old. Whilst he’s sometimes seen alongside his parents Prince William and Princess Kate at major events, this is a rare occurrence. There are still many years yet before Prince George’s first solo engagement but we already have a feeling it could end up being very different to the Queen’s.

As revealed by the Royal Family website (opens in new tab), the Queen undertook her first solo public engagement in 1943. Just a few days before her 17th birthday she spent the day with the tank battalion of the Grenadier Guards in Southern Command.

(Image credit: Photo by Apic/Getty Images)

Her Majesty undertaking her first solo engagement at such a young age showcases her commitment to her role. It also might come as a surprise to some, especially as fans anticipate Prince George’s first solo engagement. However, there’s a major sign that the 9-year-old future King’s path could diverge from his great-grandmother’s in this respect.

Prince William’s first solo engagement in general is understood to have been his visit to New Zealand in 2005 when he was 23 years old, as per Hello! (opens in new tab). This consisted of several different engagements as he had been invited by the British and Irish Lions Rugby team to join them on their tour there that July.

The Prince of Wales, who was then second in the royal line of succession, also attended two official engagements representing the Queen at events to commemorate the end of the Second World War.

(Image credit: Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Whether you consider his first engagement to be the New Zealand trip as a whole or the commemorative events, this was a huge moment for Prince William. It also showed how times had changed as he was seven years older than the Queen had been when she undertook her first solo engagement.

With this in mind it seems more likely that Prince George’s first solo engagement might take place when he’s in his early twenties too, following in his father’s footsteps. This could even be linked to some kind of sporting team too as Prince George is known for loving everything from rugby to football and has been to several matches with his parents.

Another indication that Prince George’s first solo engagement will be when he is older than 16 lies in the level of normality and privacy Prince William and Kate are said to be trying to maintain for him in his childhood.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The way Kate Middleton and Prince William are protecting Prince George was previously discussed by royal expert Richard Kay on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

"William has curated George’s appearances in a completely different way from the way his mother and father curated his,” he claimed, before later adding, “He wants to protect [his children] for as long as possible, give them some semblance of a normal childhood.”

Ensuring Prince George's first solo engagement takes place when he's in his twenties would certainly fit with this. Until then, fans can expect to see the future King only rarely when he steps out alongside his proud parents.