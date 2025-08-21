Pippa Middleton's major life change shows she and Kate are on the same page

The Princess of Wales's sister hasn't been in the spotlight much in recent years and we surely weren't the only ones surprised that she didn't even make an appearance at Wimbledon in July. However, alongside her work and schedule as a busy mum-of-three, Pippa has been more than a little busy behind the scenes.

According to the Daily Mail, Pippa and her husband James Matthews have allegedly been given the go-ahead on plans to open a nursery at Bucklebury Farm in Berkshire, which they own.

The farm, which sits on 72 acres of land the couple bought in 2020 for just over a reported $2M (£1.5M), is currently home to a 44-acre deer park, a café, a children’s play area, glamping stations, and a petting zoo.

It had previously been suggested that Pippa and James had faced initial criticism over their plans, with the local council allegedly worried about the potential rise in traffic. However, the Daily Mail's Richard Eden has now claimed that they've received the green light to go ahead and establish a nursery.

It will apparently deliver "strong social benefits" and it's said that the local shortage of "early years places" has been noted. When it might be ready to admit pupils remains to be seen, but as woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock notes, Pippa's new project is very much in-line with her sister's work.

"The Princess of Wales is a prominent advocate for Early Years education," she says. "It's one of her big focuses and she's keen to raise awareness of the impact that the first five years have upon a child's future. She will surely be proud of Pippa and pleased to know that there'll soon be another nursery space for local youngsters."

In 2021, the Princess of Wales founded the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood, which aims to improve the living conditions of young children from birth to the age of five. The center has just released a new series of animations which were designed to be used by those who work with babies, children and families.

They explore how early brain development is influenced by the relationships which babies and young children experience everyday. As the centre and Princess of Wales declared in an Instagram post "the science is clear: little moments matter".

"Early childhood has been recognised as the golden opportunity to build strong foundations for future life, health and happiness", Kate said in a statement marking the launch of these seven new films. "[The films] showcase how adults can create nurturing, loving interactions with children, helping to foster social and emotional development during their earliest years."

Kensington Palace revealed that Kate had been very much involved in the development of the films, sharing behind-the-scenes images of her attending a creative briefing earlier in the summer. Pippa Middleton was likely very proud of Kate in turn and both are understood to have similar approaches to raising their children.

They've both spoken in the past about their idyllic childhood and how active they were as a family. Prince George, Charlotte and Louis share their passion for sports and Pippa has revealed in an interview with running brand Hoka, that she wants her children to enjoy sporting challenges with her in the future.

"One day, my dream would be to participate in a sporting challenge or epic adventure with my own children, like I was lucky enough to experience as a child," she said.