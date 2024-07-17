Pippa Middleton was glowing in jade green co-ord at the tennis, so we're copying her to brighten up the changeable July weather

Pippa Middleton was glowing in a jade green co-ord at Queen’s Club in 2013 and we're copying her to brighten up the July weather.

All summer long we’ve been dreaming of wearing our best jumpsuits, white cotton dresses and espadrille wedges but the British weather hasn’t been entirely on board with our plans. July has been filled with cloudy days and rain so far and, if anything, it’s got us even more eager to add some bright colours into our summer capsule wardrobe. Pastels are often popular this time of year, but looking back at Pippa Middleton’s co-ord at the tennis in 2013, it’s hard not to fall in love with her choice of jade green. Not quite an acid bright shade or a pastel, this colour fell beautifully in between and Pippa wore a cardigan over a matching dress.

It’s not just Wimbledon that sees the Middleton family pull out all the style stops as Pippa wore this Cashmere by Tania co-ord to watch Andy Murray play Nicolas Mahut at Queen’s Club. The dress was the knitted Tita design and it fell to just above the knee.

(Image credit: Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Shop Our Jade Green Favourites

Woodland Leathers Green Bag Was £14.99, Now £11.99 at Amazon With gorgeous quilting, gold-toned hardware and a stunning jade green shade, this faux leather crossbody bag is a bold accessory well worth picking up. It's an affordable way to add bright colour into your wardrobe and has both a chunky chain strap and a more delicate one. Whistles Josie Zip Front Jumpsuit £119 at Whistles Step right into this jumpsuit and style with neutral accessories for a fuss-free summer occasion look that will make a real impact. It has a fitted waist and a timeless wide leg silhouette, with a round neckline. On cooler days layer over a cardigan or trench coat and this will be every bit as fabulous. M&S V-Neck Button Cardigan £35 at M&S Whether you want to wear it as part of a full-on green outfit like Pippa Middleton's or just with a classic white T-shirt and jeans this cardigan is so pretty. It's a great layering piece with a regular fit, V-neckline and long sleeves. Lora Dora Espadrille Wedges £22.99-£26.99 at Amazon Espadrilles are the shoe of the season and these ones are not only affordable, but also a fun way to add colour into an outfit. They lace up around your legs and have a classic jute sole that contrasts with the vibrant green tone of the faux suede uppers. Ro&Zo Shirred Jersey Dress £79 at John Lewis Comfortable and stylish at the same time, this dress is made from lightweight viscose jersey. It has a round neckline and a shirring detail at the waist that adds a touch of detail into this otherwise very pared-back design. Pair with a cardigan over the top to put your own twist on Pippa's 2013 outfit. M&S Crew Neck Knitted Vest £22.50 at M&S Sometimes we want to wear a cami but the occasion calls for something a little more put-together and a knitted vest is perfect for this. This one has a crew neckline and would look amazing tucked in or draped over jeans or linen trousers, as well as shorts or skirts.

The knitted fabric gave Pippa’s green dress some gorgeous texture and helped to soften the bold tone ever so slightly. It had an almost cable-knit pattern to it that might often be associated with winter clothing, but looked just as pretty on a rainy summer’s day back then too.

Keeping to her chosen colour palette, Pippa wore a green Aurora cardigan from the same brand layered over the top. The Princess of Wales’s sister rolled up the sleeves of the cardigan and left it undone to give it more of a relaxed feel. This was a lovely way to make her co-ord combination seem polished but still perfect for a casual daytime outing.

In our opinion, the best thing about Pippa’s co-ord, though, was the colour. This vivid jade green isn’t something we’ve often seen Pippa wear but it’s such a stunning hue.

(Image credit: Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

As with so many brighter colours, the prospect of styling bright green might seem daunting. However, if you incorporate the bright colour with your base outfit and keep your accessories neutral, this helps to balance things out. Pippa Middleton carried a black woven top handle bag with her to Queen’s Club and whilst we couldn’t see her shoes in any of the pictures, everything from a pair of black ballet flats to her best white trainers would’ve worked with this look.

She kept her brunette hair loose, straight and in a side parting and accessorised with jewellery that had a very minimalist design to it. At times during the day Pippa and her mum Carole were spotted sheltering under an umbrella as the weather turned rainy, but that didn’t appear to dampen their spirits and the brightness of her jade green look brought a sense of fun to this grey day.

(Image credit: Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

If you're tempted to wear a similar shade of green, then you could perhaps start out with a cardigan or T-shirt that would work with your favourite neutral and denim pieces. A playful bag or summer shoes are also great ways to add some green into your outfits in a more subtle way.

Over the years we’ve seen the future Queen’s sister wearing so many other fabulous outfits to watch the tennis too, particularly at Wimbledon. She recently joined Kate and Princess Charlotte to watch the 2024 Men’s Singles Final. This time she went for a pretty pink dress by Beulah London and a chic twisted updo hairstyle that we hope to see again.