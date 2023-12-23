Most beautiful royal declared - and it might not be someone you expect

When it comes to the Royal Family, each member brings their own unique sense of style and beauty.

From Catherine, Princess of Wales’s recent wardrobe transformation which focuses on powerful pantsuits – a subtle message she is ready to become Queen – to the Californian chic vibes from Meghan Markle, each one picks a style that’s true to them.

And then there’s the likes of Princess Beatrice, who was recently dubbed the ultimate hair goals after showing off her locks for Kate Middleton’s 2023 carol concert.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But society magazine Tatler has, perhaps controversially, declared one royal the most beautiful in the House of Windsor – but you might not be as familiar with her.

The Express report that Tatler have crowned Lady Amelia Windsor as the most beautiful royal. If you are less familiar with the royal, it's because she’s 43rd in line to the throne and a third cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry.

Lady Amelia is the granddaughter of the Duke of Kent. The son of Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, the current Duke of Kent is a grandson of King George V and first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Amelia – who appears to go by “Mel” to her friends, based on her Instagram – studied at St Mary’s School in Ascot, and then headed off to the University of Edinburgh to further her education, studying in French and Italian.

Upon leaving university, she was signed by one of the leading modelling agencies, Storm, who had previously represented the likes of Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne (who herself has royal connections, being one of the best dressed wedding guests at Princess Eugenie’s 2018 nuptials).

A post shared by Mel 🍯 (@amelwindsor) A photo posted by on

Her degree in languages might have come in handy for her post-education life as Lady Amelia was snapped up to work with the likes of Dolce and Gabbana.

She has also been involved with a number of iconic brands, including Azzedine Alaia and Bvlgari. She has also been the face of make-up brand Illamasqua.

In 2017, she featured on the cover of Vogue Japan.

On her Instagram account – which has the username @amelwindsor – the royal has amassed over 102,000 followers and regularly shares updates from her travels, plus causes dear to her.

Despite being the second cousin, once removed of King Charles, the two share many passions.

Lady Amelia regularly posts about her work with environmental charities, echoing statements made by the King during his trip to the Cop28 summit this year, where he declared we “remain so far off track” when it comes to tackling the crisis at hand.

Could we see Lady Amelia working more closely with the likes of Prince William’s Earthshot in the future?