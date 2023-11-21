Meghan Markle is head-to-toe chic in black with trio of gold Cartier pieces and we’ve found the perfect affordable alternatives

Meghan Markle was head-to-toe chic in black with a trio of luxurious gold Cartier pieces and we’ve found the perfect more affordable alternatives.

When it comes to iconic pieces of jewellery to invest in for a timeless and sophisticated look, we need look no further for inspiration than the Royal Family. Whilst the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras are stunning, day-to-day the royal women tend to wear slightly more subtle yet still luxurious staples. The Duchess of Sussex has proved this time after time and Meghan Markle’s Cartier pieces were her glamorous go-tos once again for her latest appearance.

She and Prince Harry travelled from their Santa Barbara home to watch an NHL game in Vancouver on 20th November and Meghan wore gold jewellery with an elegant all-black outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Pictured at the game cheering on the Vancouver Canucks against the San Jose Sharks, Meghan’s Cartier pieces were the epitome of understated glamour. She opted for the Juste un Clou small necklace in yellow gold which is set with 57 beautiful diamonds and priced at £15,000.

Abbott Lyon Crystal heart bangle Visit Site RRP: £69 | Crafted from 18k gold plated brass with crystals this is a super chic piece to add to your collection. It also comes in two sizes and in rose gold plated brass and silver plated brass options too. Sekonda at Amazon Quartz watch Visit Site RRP: £54.99 |Coming in this stunning gold-tone, this Sekonda watch with quartz movement is a beautiful choice for everyday and special occasions. It also comes in other finishes including a rose gold colour and silver shade. Monica Vinader Snake chain necklace Visit Site RRP: £122.50 | This gorgeous snake chain necklace comes in two length options and creates a similar subtle statement to Meghan's necklace. It's created in 18k gold vermeil and also comes in sterling silver.

This is an absolute classic and was just visible over her cosy black jumper. The necklace is incredibly versatile and can be paired with any shade of outfit, adding a touch of luxury without being overpowering showy. The same can be said for the rest of Meghan Markle’s Cartier pieces as she also wore the classic Love bracelet in yellow gold.

Retailing for £6,800, the bracelet also comes in rose gold and white gold and was created back in 1969. Since then it’s become a true icon of the jewellery world whilst again being relatively paired back for such an opulent piece.

(Image credit: Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

The closure has two screws which require help to open and close with a specific screwdriver, likely making this piece a really considered purchase. The final Cartier piece the Duchess of Sussex went for was one we’ve all seen her wear a number of times too - her Cartier Tank Française watch in yellow gold, with the small size priced at around £20,000. Meghan is said to have been gifted the late Princess Diana’s Tank watch by Prince Harry and this appears to be the same one, making this watch especially sentimental.

Meghan Markle’s Cartier pieces might not all be from the same collection, but they coordinated beautifully and oozed glamour. They gleamed all the more brightly against her simple black jumper and trousers and there are so many ways to achieve a similar feel at a much more affordable price point.

We particularly love Abbott Lyon’s crystal embellished bangle in gold plated brass which gives a similar feel to the Cartier Love bracelet with a little more sparkle and would make for the perfect Christmas gift.

The Sekonda women’s watch in the gold colour is another great way to emulate one of Meghan Markle’s Cartier pieces as it also has a square face and bracelet link strap. We also think that the classic Monica Vinader snake chain in 18k gold vermeil adds a lovely touch to any outfit and is subtle just like the Juste un Clou necklace.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

You could of course prefer to invest in rose gold or white gold toned, plated or full pieces instead, but yellow gold is the ultimate classic and it’s Meghan’s favourite. This was something Prince Harry revealed during their engagement interview in 2018 when he explained that he’d designed Meghan’s engagement ring with this in mind.