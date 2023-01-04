Mike Tindall drives fans wild as he strips off for good cause - 'Bonkers! Wish I was that brave'

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mike Tindall strips down to his smalls in a cheeky new video, promoting a fundraising drive for a charity, in aid of his friend who died from motor neuron disease over a year ago.

Mike Tindall strips off in the UK's chilly January weather at the start of a six-week-long fitness challenge in aid of the My Name's Doddie Foundation.

Alongside former teammates, the ex-rugby pro elicited many delighted remarks about his physique in the 'nipply' weather.

In other royal news, Everyone's talking about Princess Charlotte's sweet hairstyle and even we want to try it.

It may well feel like an age ago that Mike Tindall's 'awful' trunks on I'm a Celebrity gained a mixed reaction but the ex-rugby player and dad-of-three is far from done with his budgie smugglers.

This time around, however, the podcast host and husband of Zara Tindall got his kit off in a far chillier climate - in the midst of the UK's winter. Understandably, some of his fans say he 'must be mad' for doing it but it's a no-brainer for the popular royal - who's getting publicity for a cause very close to his heart.

A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Doddie Aid (opens in new tab) is a mass participation event encouraging the general public to get active in January and raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which invests in research to find meaningful treatments for Motor Neuron Disease (MND). The foundation was founded by former Scotland rugby captain, Rob Wainwright in memory of the late Scottish rugby player Doddie Weir, who died in November 2022 aged 52 of the devastating disease. Over the last two years, the event has seen over 30,000 participants cover 4M miles and raise over £2M for the Foundation.

Embarking on the six-week challenge appears to be no skin off Mike's nose, as he hopped right into the cold water making it look super easy. "Bloody hell," commented one Instagram user. It may have looked easy, but one fan noticed that it may have been a very well-played act by the ex-rugby pro, adding, "Is it my imagination or did your voice go up a few octaves once in? 😂."

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Gatcombe Park's famous resident may be acting in a decidedly un-royal manner with his skimpy attire, but such is the privilege of being a non-working royal. Other privileges include being the first member of the Royal Family to appear on reality TV and how increasingly open he is about his private life and even his marriage.

In terms of royal marriages, the Tindalls are definitely couple goals. Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall's first date proved that the fun-loving pair were a perfect match. Speaking during his stint on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here he spilled all.

"First actual date, just went out for lunch locally," he said. "And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."