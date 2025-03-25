Meghan Markle’s rare picture with Archie and Lilibet proves her surprisingly casual signature look hasn’t changed a bit

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared a rare picture with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and it showcased her long-time signature look.

It’s not often that we see a new photo of Prince Harry and Meghan’s children, but the mum-of-two has just shared a snapshot of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in what looks like the garden of their California home. The Duchess of Sussex recently created a personal Instagram account and the new post was shared jointly by her and her lifestyle brand As Ever, with the adorable caption, ‘Every day is a love story’. The picture captures a precious family moment, with Meghan standing outside holding Lilibet on her hip, with her arm around Archie.

As we might have expected, the children’s faces aren’t seen front-on, but this is still a very special glimpse at them as they are now. The five-year-old Prince is adoringly holding on to his mum’s leg and Lilibet is Meghan’s mini-me with matching straw sunhats. She’s holding a wicker basket and it looks like they could have been gathering produce from the garden.

A post shared by @aseverofficial A photo posted by on

Shop Meghan's Linen Shirt

Exact Match Reformation Linen Shirt £128 at Reformation Designed with a breezy, oversized fit, this linen shirt is a gorgeous staple to have in your collection that will last you for many years. It's made from 100% linen for a breathable finish and we'd wear this with blue jeans like Meghan did - or with matching white linen trousers. Mango Pocket Linen Shirt £35.99 at Mango Crafted from 100% linen with a straight design, classic collar and buttoned cuffs, this linen shirt is affordable and easy to wear. It fastens with buttons up the front and has a patch pocket on the chest. Roll up the sleeves for a more casual summery feel. H&M Classic Linen Shirt £27.99 at H&M Available in a range of other shades too, this white linen shirt is as timeless as it gets and is under £30. It features a double layered yoke at the back and the gently dropped shoulders and rounded hem give it an effortlessly casual edge.

Shop Meghan's Jeans

Exact Match Veronica Beard Beverly Jeans £348 Meghan Markle's jeans are definitely an investment piece but one worth picking up if you want a pair of timeless and beautifully-crafted jeans to stand the test of time. Her exact mid-blue wash is virtually sold out, though there are several other shades too. Zara Bootcut Mid-Rise Jeans £29.99 at Zara These jeans are a very affordable alternative if you love the skinny flared silhouette of Meghan's Veronica Beard jeans. They also come in a range of different washes and are mid-rise. Style with an oversized white shirt or with your favourite T-shirts and camis. River Island Blue Flared Jeans £48 at River Island Streamlined at the top and flaring out below the knee, these blue high-waisted jeans have such a stunning shape to them. They have belt loops so you can accessorise them easily and the fabric has some stretch to it for comfort.

This is a heart-warming photo and one that also shows Meghan Markle’s signature style at its best. The Duchess of Sussex has so many pieces we’d love to have in our spring capsule wardrobe and many of them are perfect for more smart-casual occasions or formal events. However, Meghan’s go-to everyday look has always been - and seemingly always will be at this point - classic blue jeans and a white shirt.

Next to ‘jeans and a nice top’ comes ‘jeans and a shirt’ in our book of easy-to-wear essentials and the Duchess clearly agrees. She was wearing a Reformation linen shirt in the California sunshine and left it loose and draped over the waistband of her Veronica Beard Beverly jeans. Both pieces are investment items, though they’re incredibly timeless and will last for so many years.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The white shirt is collared, intentionally oversized and has a rounded hem. Meghan partially rolled up the sleeves to accentuate the off-duty feel. When you want to wear a white shirt without it feeling too corporate, then go for a slightly oversized design and a less structured fabric.

The royal’s blue jeans worked beautifully with her shirt and had a streamlined flared silhouette that is a twist on classic skinny jeans. Together these pieces would make a gorgeous date night outfit with a pair of heels or boots, as well as a daily look with trainers or ballet flats. To make blue jeans and a white shirt more elevated, add a tailored blazer or trench coat and your ensemble will inherently feel smarter.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

We couldn’t see from the photo what shoes Meghan was wearing but in the warm California weather she could’ve reached for comfy sandals. Her outfit was utterly timeless and would be just as wonderful for meet-ups with friends as well as days in the garden with Prince Archie and Lilibet. It’s a combination that has been a failsafe for her since her pre-royal days too.

Back in 2017 she and Prince Harry made one of their first public appearances together at the Invictus Games in Canada. She wore blue skinny jeans with a white shirt with rolled up sleeves. The Duchess of Sussex also wore blue jeans and a white shirt in a recent video shared on Instagram in which she revealed that the name of her brand had changed from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever. It’s an outfit that’s as simple to put together as it is comfy and chic to wear.