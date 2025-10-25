Meghan Markle reaches for 'healing blanket' whenever Archie and Lilibet are unwell as she details special family rituals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always been mindful about how much they share their two children and there are only a few pictures of Prince Archie and Lilibet with their faces visible, mostly from years ago. However, the proud parents are more comfortable sharing anecdotes about their brood and Meghan’s latest remarks about family life included a surprising revelation.

Appearing alongside her close friend and author Courtney Adamo at an event at Godmothers bookstore, the Duchess shared that the Sussexes have a literal comfort blanket. When Archie and Lilibet are unwell they reach for this cosy item, dubbed the "healing blanket" by Meghan.

As per the Daily Mail, the mum-of-two explained that this blanket was a gift from Victoria Jackson, who co-founded the bookshop and it seems to be a treasured one.

The Duchess of Sussex also revealed several other rituals during her chat with Courtney, who was there talking about her new book, The Family Home: Inspiring Ideas for a Home Filled with Joy. Another interesting titbit shared by Meghan revolved around how she gives Archie and Lilibet a sense of routine even when they travel.

'First thing I do when I wake up in the morning is turn the music on in the house,' she reportedly explained, sharing that she takes a portable speaker when she and her family are travelling too.

That’s not the only connection to home Meghan brings with her. She apparently takes things a step further to create a sense of familiarity and brings a candle on trips.

The Duchess said, "I always travel with a candle. I am so conscious and sensitive to fragrance and I associate that with home."

We have a pretty good idea what Prince Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home smells like too, thanks to her profile interview with The Cut in 2022. Features Writer Allison P. Davis wrote that a Soho House-branded rose water candle was filling the air with its floral scent.

Soho House will always have a special place in Harry and Meghan’s hearts as it’s at Soho House 76 Dean Street in London that they had their first date. Sadly the rose water candle is out of stock right now so the couple might have had to switch things up, with the Duchess also said to be a fan of Diptyque Baies which was used at their wedding.

If fragrance plays such a big part in her feeling secure and at home wherever she is, it’s possible the same could be true for Archie and Lilibet. Growing up with a beautifully scented house might evoke a sense of calm whenever they are in a similar environment.

Speaking about her daughter more specifically, Meghan described her as a "strong personality" and "incredible". It’s never been confirmed that Lili and her confident cousin Princess Charlotte have met in person, but they do seem to have similar traits.

Like the Sussexes, the Wales family are also big fans of having music on in the morning too. On an episode of Apple Fitness +’s Time to Walk series in 2021, Prince William declared, "What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music. Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning."