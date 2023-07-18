Meghan Markle has been warned her career has 'no future' with Prince Harry

An insider has revealed that Meghan Markle has been warned by her team that she may have to change up her image as half of 'Brand Sussex' if she wants her career to be successful.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have created podcasts and a docuseries since stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.

However, the content created by the royals has received a lot of flack and the pair have lost deals with major brands such as Spotify.

Last month, there was double disappointment for Meghan Markle as two of her major projects fell through. This included Dior's denial of the rumors that she'd been hired as the luxury fashion house's new face, and the rejection of her application to trademark 'Archetypes', the name of her Spotify podcast. Archetypes was also not picked up for a second season. The Sussexes and streaming giant announced at the time, "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

These blows have no doubt been a challenge for the Duchess, and now an inside source has revealed that she has been advised to take a step back from her professional image as part of 'Brand Sussex'.

(Image credit: Getty)

An insider told Closer,"Meghan is distraught over this Spotify snub and the fallout that has followed. It’s totally knocked her sideways. She can’t believe she’s been attacked so viciously and so publicly by one of their execs, and to be labeled ‘grifters’ is an utterly humiliating and gut-wrenching all-time low – it’s served as a brutal reality check that things really do need to change to save their popularity."

The insider crucially added, "Her team has warned her that there’s 'no future' with Harry and that she needs to start working on her individual projects rather than being seen as one half of ‘Brand Sussex’. They feel that if Meghan does more on her own, she’ll have more opportunities to save her career. It will give them breathing room and restore confidence – or at least that’s the hope."

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

The insider added that for the Sussexes their major concern is how they are viewed by the public and how their recent projects reflect on their brand. "The greatest fear from Meghan and Harry’s perspective is that this latest controversy and criticism could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back when it comes to what the public thinks of them and how much money they can earn," the source said. "Things may have to change as far as joint appearances go, and certainly it seems like bashing the royals together is off the agenda now for the foreseeable future."

The inisder then added that these conversations have created some 'tense conversations' for the royal couple, but the Duke and Duchess will come out the other side. "It’s like a perfect storm of stress and challenges and, of course, that’s led to some tense conversations while Meghan and Harry hunker down to navigate this latest crisis. But they are determined to come through this and overcome the tougher times together," the source concluded.