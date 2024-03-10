Will Lady Louise Windsor be a working royal and does she have royal security?

Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is part of the younger generation of the Royal Family and has, so far, remained relatively under the radar.

At 20-years-old, Lady Louise is still studying for a degree in English Literature at St Andrew's University in Scotland, where the Prince and Princess of Wales too enjoyed university days.

There's been much speculation about whether Lady Louise will take on official royal duties when the time is right, leaving royal experts divided. This is what we know about whether Lady Louise is set for a future as a working royal and how much security she's entitled to.

Will Lady Louise be a working royal?

Lady Louise is currently studying at University in Scotland, but there has been much speculation about whether she'll be taking on official royal duties as she enters the working world. Royal experts have previously spoken about how Lady Louise is following in her cousin Zara Tindall's footsteps and her independence from the Royal Family as a working royal.

Speaking to OK!, Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained, "Louise is only 20, she is enjoying university life and she undoubtedly casts an eye at her cousin, Zara Tindall, and sees the independence and freedom and fun she has in her life as a much-loved member of the Royal Family, but not a working royal. I would bet that Louise will follow a similar course," Jennie said.

However, royal commentator Richard Eden believes that Louise, as well as her younger brother, could actually become working royals in the future. He said (via GBNews), "When Prince William becomes King, I hope that he will follow the example of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and ask his cousins, including Louise and James, to share royal duties with him."

Many of the current working royals are in their mid-seventies and eighties. The current list of working royals includes Princess Anne (73), the Duke of Kent (88), Princess Alexandra of Kent (87) and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester (age 79 and 77), as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to join the ranks within The Firm, but it's unclear exactly when George will reprise the role. Until then, things will be a little 'thin on the ground', according to royal expert Jennie. She told OK!, "It’s clear that for the next 15 years or so (depending on when Prince George decides to take up, full-time royal duties), the working Royals are going to become extremely thin on the ground."

However, this doesn't mean Lady Louise would ever be likely to take on an official role. Jennie continued, "I’m doubtful that Lady Louise would ever become a full-time working royal, partly because I’m not sure she would want to, and also, because The King and William know only too well that the monarchy has to be increasingly accountable to the taxpayer.

"The most common complaint about the Royal Family is that they cost too much. Extra working royals would mean extra staff, extra administration, extra security – extra cost. And that is not the direction that either the King or William want to take."

Does Lady Louise have royal security?

While it's not officially confirmed whether Lady Louise has royal security or not, it's unlikely considering that her father, Prince Edward, only receives royal security when working on official royal business, but not in his day-to-day life, according to reporting from The Yorkshire Post.

As in the case of Princess Anne, Edward is only covered by security when attending royal functions and visits and doesn't require 24-hour protection like the highest -ranking members of the Royal Family.

The Guardian has previously reported that the Royal Protection Squad (the police force charged with protecting the King) also has the duty of protecting the "immediate heirs to the throne," including Prince William and Prince George.