Lady Louise and brother James's 'really important' moment that had Duchess Sophie 'holding her breath'
Duchess Sophie has shared what it was like to see her children undertaking a deeply personal royal duty and how 'proud' she is
Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Earl of Wessex’s "really important" moment was high-profile and had Duchess Sophie "holding her breath".
The Duchess of Edinburgh doesn’t often talk about her children at engagements so whenever she makes an exception it is always a special moment that gives new insight. Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex aren’t expected to become working royals like their parents and although they attend family events like Christmas and the Easter Sunday service, they generally live their lives outside of the spotlight. However, Lady Louise and James’s "really important" royal moment was watched by so many people across the world - including their mum.
Speaking during her final royal engagement before turning 60, Duchess Sophie has reflected upon what it was like for her when her children stood in vigil by the coffin of their beloved "Granny" Queen Elizabeth in 2022, two days before her funeral. They joined all their cousins for this poignant moment and the Duchess described it as being "really important" for them.
As per The Telegraph, the Duchess of Edinburgh was invited to visit L’Arche by Richard Keagan-Bull, a campaigner and author of an autobiography called Don’t Put Us Away: Memories of a Man With Learning Disabilities. L’Arche builds communities for people with and without learning disabilities and Richard asked Duchess Sophie about this royal vigil before she left.
Describing the moment she saw Lady Louise and James standing there as "incredibly moving", she expressed how she was "just so proud of them" and of "all of the cousins". At the time Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren held their vigil Lady Louise was 18 and James just 14 - and this had been something that was on Duchess Sophie’s mind beforehand.
"I suppose there was a part of me initially that thought, ‘Would it be appropriate for James, perhaps, to do it?’ because he was younger than the others, but he was really keen to do it." she continued. "And I think it was really important for him to do it, and obviously for Louise as well."
Duchess Sophie declared that "each and every one of them" did it "so well", before revealing she’d held her breath a little, willing them to be happy with how they’d honoured Queen Elizabeth.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
She said, "I was slightly holding my breath, wanting them to feel that they’d done it well more than anything else. I wasn’t worried about anything happening; it was more that I wanted them to feel that they’d done their bit for their grandmother. It was incredibly moving, and lovely to see her surrounded by them."
Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth | Was £25, Now £19.65 at Amazon
Written by Gyles Brandreth who met the late Queen Elizabeth on several occasions, this Sunday Times bestseller is a personal account of her life and character. This edition now has exclusive material about King Charles's coronation and additional photographs.
Whilst they both prefer a high level of privacy, it was clear how much it meant to them both to stand alongside Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall at this vigil. Lady Louise and James are understood to have been very close to both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Duchess Sophie’s daughter actually made her TV debut in order to share her personal memories of her grandfather in the BBC’s 2021 Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers documentary.
"There was certainly an element of making my grandfather proud and honouring him by taking part in the award that has been so much of his life's work," she said, talking about taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award. "I definitely hope I have made him proud."
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Do you need a laundry apron? Yes, if like me you want to make doing the washing easier – no more dropped socks
After seeing the 'Queen of Clean' Lynsey Crombie using this savvy laundry aid I tried it for myself – and I'm so glad I did
By Emily Smith Published
-
White jeans in winter? Sarah Jessica Parker made a chic case for them with python print and the baggy blazer of dreams
White denim certainly doesn't have to stay banished until spring time
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
It’s business as usual for Duchess Sophie as she epitomises smart-casual style in teal trousers and navy blazer
The Duchess of Edinburgh is an expert at styling tailored pieces in a wearable way and her latest look is so simple to recreate
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
All the times the royals wore denim with aplomb, from Meghan Markle to Princess Diana
Looking for a fresh way to style your jeans? Here are the times the royals wore denim and nailed laidback chic...
By Lauren Clark Published
-
Matching your nails to your outfit isn’t revolutionary - but Duchess Sophie’s birthday nails prove it’s so sophisticated
Duchess Sophie's nails were a deep chocolate-burgundy shade in her birthday portrait and they tied in with her outfit perfectly
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s status as ‘proper asset’ to royals shines through in selfless birthday montage
Duchess Sophie's 60th birthday has been marked with a special photo montage and it highlights how she's a 'proper asset' to the royals
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s blackberry-purple jumper and green maxi skirt proves this unexpected colour pairing is a winner
The Duchess of Edinburgh has shown that purple and green is a surprisingly chic colour combination for a winter outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s scarlet dress was a glam take on the bow trend that Kate Middleton loves
Duchess Sophie's red dress with delicate bows on the sleeves was ahead of the trend and the Princess of Wales still wears this decoration
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Joy for Duchess Sophie as Lady Louise could be set to join family celebration
It looks like Lady Louise Windsor won't be missing out on a big day for her mum Duchess Sophie thanks to a special 'break'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We’re already dreaming of fresh spring days thanks to Duchess Sophie’s leaf-green jacket and cream knitted co-ord
The Duchess of Edinburgh's jacket from 2024 was the perfect spring-like shade and it's got us re-assessing our outerwear choices
By Emma Shacklock Published