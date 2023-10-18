Kris Jenner is already plotting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's TV career and we're invested

Could we one day see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a cameo on The Kardashians? Well, if Kris Jenner has anything to say about it, yes.

While the Duchess of Sussex has already proven her acting abilities - with the hit series Suits being among Meghan Markle's best acting roles - a certain celebrity 'Momager' (as she's known on the internet) has hopes the couple might consider a career in reality TV.

Not just any reality TV though. No, Kris Jenner- mother of Kim, Kourtney, Rob and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner - reportedly hopes that Meghan and Harry might make an appearance in a future instalment of The Kardashians.

The hit Hulu series has now entered its fourth season, with episodes currently airing weekly on Disney+ and Kris is keen to feature a royal cameo. A source told Bella Magazine, as per The Mirror, "It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle," adding that the move would be, "a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively too soon."

They went on to note that even if it's 'just a cameo' that alone would be a "huge win for Kris", adding, "The business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative."

Of course, as of yet, this is all speculative but as the source mentioned, their circles have overlapped, with Kim and Kris having been pictured with Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland at the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree in August 2023.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also wouldn't be the first non-Kar-Jenner names to appear in the show, with previous cameos including the likes of James Corden and 365 Days' Michele Morrone.

It should also be mentioned that the couple is not averse to appearing on TV, having released their own docu-series on Netflix titled Harry & Meghan, as well as their other on-screen interviews - namely their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview - and numerous chat show appearances.

That being said though, back in 2022, Meghan made her stance on reality TV pretty clear. During the final instalment of Archetypes (Meghan's Spotify podcast) she revealed that she used to tune into The Real Housewives but told the show's creator, Andy Cohen, that she gave it up when her life hit its 'own level of drama.'

They then discussed the possibility of her joining the show herself, with Cohen sharing how fans were keen on the idea, prompting Meghan to quip: "I never heard that! You mean really that this is my audition for Real Housewives of Montecito? Is this the moment?"

All jokes aside though, Meghan quickly dismissed the idea. So, it seems Kris Jenner will have her work cut out for her!