King Charles's night-time routine revealed - why is he awake until 4am?
The King is a night owl, a ‘dear friend’ of His Majesty has revealed
Sophie Winkleman, who married Lord Frederick Windsor, has opened up about her close relationship with many key members of the Royal Family, including her “dear friend” King Charles.
Sophie – who is an actress set to take part in a new series from the creator of Downton Abbey – has shared plenty of insight about her marriage to Lord Frederick, the son of Queen Elizabeth's cousin Prince Michael of Kent to Tatler.
The actress, who has also starred in the likes of Two and a Half Men and Wonka, revealed that, when it comes to her husband’s royal relatives, she's “really good friends with all of them.”
“That’s a really daft thing to say, but behind the camera, they’re really fun, clever, kind people,” Sophie added.
But it’s the insight into her relationship with King Charles, and the behind-the-scenes efforts she sees His Majesty put into his work, that are particularly interesting.
Sophie shared that the King’s work ethic is unparalleled. Calling him “a very dear friend” and that she is fortunate enough to “spend a bit of time with him.”
She revealed, “You see how he works all day long, has a quick supper and then disappears until about 4am to write letters. He cares about so many things, and he comes up with brilliant solutions.”
Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson | £9.23 at Amazon
Released ahead of His Majesty's coronation, royal author Robert Jobson reflects upon King Charles as both a man and as Britain's monarch. He considers his motivations, driving passions and how his values will go on to influence his approach to his reign.
Julian Payne, speaking to The Mirror, also confirmed the King's busy schedule in 2022.
“The King doesn’t eat lunch; so, an early lesson I learnt when out on the road with him was to have a big breakfast or bring a few snack bars with you to keep you going.”
He then added that the King's office schedule is just as packed, consisting of consecutive 45-minute sessions on his charity's next project, an upcoming tour or discussion about matters of state with his principal private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton.
“The working day is pretty relentless. Beginning with the radio news headlines and a breakfast of seasonal fruit salad and seeds with tea.”
While the King doesn’t eat lunch, he does take a break from his busy schedule each day for an odd but admirable cake habit with Queen Camilla.
In her interview, Lady Frederick also named Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Princess Anne, Sarah Ferguson and Sarah Chatto among those to whom she is closest.
She added that while she does “love” Prince William and Kate Middleton, “they're so busy and don't live in London, so I don't see them much.”
However, she did attend Kate’s third annual Christmas concert this year.
Sophie’s close bonds with her husband’s royal relatives all but saved her life after a terrible car crash in 2017 left her with life-threatening injuries.
The then-Prince Charles lent her cook from Clarence House to prove her family with two meals a day for months, which Sophie says was “lifesaving, having this massive thing twice daily that I didn't have to worry about.”
At the same time, Prince William asked his air ambulance colleague to “take good care of her” and Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, visited her at the hospital.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
These are the 8 spring/summer shoe trends 2024 that experts predict will be a hit next season
Stay one step ahead of the fashion crowd with the spring/summer shoe trends for 2024
By Jayne Cherrington-Cook Published
-
I got the Ninja Air Fryer everyone's talking about at £70 off - and, yes, it really is that good
The Ninja Foodi MAX dual zone air fryer cooks food beautifully, at a fraction of the time - I can't remember the last time I used my oven.
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
King Charles likely banned this very common Christmas tradition - with one notable exception involving himself
King Charles bans this tradition at Christmas - and we can't imagine Strictly fan Camilla likes it
By Jack Slater Published
-
King Charles subtly shuts down one of Prince Harry’s biggest accusations against him
A new documentary about King Charles’s first year has quietly refuted one of Harry’s criticisms of his father
By Jack Slater Published
-
King Charles’s Christmas speech proves he is sticking to his vision for the monarchy – plus read the speech in full
A subtle message proves that King Charles is forging ahead with his plan for the monarchy
By Jack Slater Published
-
King Charles' Christmas Speech today to make history for two significant reasons
The King’s second Christmas speech has some impressive accolades – and it hasn’t even aired
By Jack Slater Published
-
King Charles's Christmas ban he's making the royals follow
King Charles is enforcing a ban on all the invited Sandringham guests this Christmas
By Jack Slater Published
-
Never-before-seen footage reveals ‘glitch’ ahead of the Coronation – and King Charles’ surprising reaction
King Charles cut a relaxed figure despite facing the biggest day of his life
By Jack Slater Published
-
The 'vindictive' move King Charles wouldn't be happy to play on Harry and Meghan, revealed by royal expert
King Charles wouldn't be happy to pull this 'vindictive move' against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveals a royal expert
By Laura Harman Published
-
King Charles is competing with Taylor Swift for an extremely prestigious award
The candidates for Time's 2023 Person of the Year include a wide range, from pop stars to His Majesty
By Madeline Merinuk Published