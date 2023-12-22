King Charles's Christmas ban he's making the royals follow
King Charles is enforcing a ban on all the invited Sandringham guests this Christmas
While the Royal Family will continue with the beloved tradition of all coming together at Sandringham this Christmas, it’s not exactly going to be all fun and games. King Charles is getting strict and has BANNED something which might be hard for a lot of the younger guests to follow.
This year, like so many years before, the family will continue to come together at Norfolk’s Sandringham estate, where they will enjoy many traditions established during the late Queen Elizabeth’s reign.
From the fan-favourite Christmas morning walkabout to the divisive old-fashioned Christmas dinner, tradition is the theme of the day.
However, proving that even an institute as old as the Royal Family cannot keep out the touches of modern day, the King has had to issue a ban on selfies and other photos for social media.
OK! have revealed the King’s ban – and the reasons given are actually super relatable.
According to a well-placed source, only royals with official social media accounts – such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, who recently shared their annual Christmas card on Instagram - will be able to post during the festivities. Any other content will be shot by a professional and vetted by the Buckingham Palace.
“It’s been made very clear that there will be no mobile phones, photographs or selfies taken at the lunch table this year,” the source said. “Only controlled and approved images will see the light of day from the celebrations.”
“There will be a lot of teenagers in attendance this year who are very mobile-friendly. It sounds rather funny, but the truth of the matter is they don’t want a photo of the King trying to squeeze a roast potato into his mouth appearing on social media,” the source added.
We’ve all been the victim of a candid photograph.
The sheer number of guests included this year is also a reason for this newly enforced ban.
In a special first, the Royal Family will be joined at Sandringham this year by Queen Camilla's own family, including her two children – Tom Parker-Bowles and Laura Lopes – and five grandchildren - Lola, Freddy, Eliza and twins Gus and Louis.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will also make an appearance but will stay in nearby Anmer Hall, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie along with their families will also join.
In another first, it’s also reported that the bigger-than-usual guest list means the family will sit down to eat in the Sandringham ballroom.
However, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children won’t be in attendance. It’s understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain on the outs with most of Harry’s family, following their decision to move to America and subsequent accusations in his memoir, Spare.
Reportedly homesick, Harry will have some creature comforts as Meghan is thought to be throwing him a British themed Christmas at their home in Montecito, California.
